‘SNL’ Books John Mulaney, The Strokes for Halloween Show

John Mulaney is ready to return to “Saturday Night time Reside,” with the Strokes because the musical visitor, for the Oct. 31 episode.

This episode, going down on Halloween, can be the final one earlier than the 2020 presidential election.

Mulaney, a former author for the NBC late-night sketch comedy sequence, final appeared on the present in Season 45, throughout two “at-home” particular episodes early within the coronavirus pandemic. His final time internet hosting was the Feb. 29 episode throughout final season. Mulaney will seem on the present this time in help of his upcoming “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” followup specials.

This episode will mark the Strokes’ fourth look because the musical visitor on the present. They’re showing in help of their newest album, “The New Irregular,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Prime Rock Albums and Various Albums charts. Their most up-to-date efficiency on the present was on the Mar. 5, 2011 episode.

Mulaney and the Strokes be part of this season’s host-musical visitor combos of Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, in addition to Invoice Burr and Jack Whtie, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, and Adele and H.E.R.

This episode is not going to be the final one for the primary batch of the forty sixth season, as earlier within the week NBC introduced the addition of a particular sixth consecutive episode to air proper after the election, on Nov. 7. No host or musical visitor has been introduced for that episode but.

“Saturday Night time Reside” is produced in affiliation with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels created the present and government produces it.

“Saturday Night time Reside” airs stay coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.