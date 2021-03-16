‘SNL’ Books Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host

Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their “Saturday Night time Reside” internet hosting debuts on April 3 and April 10, respectively. Kaluuya shall be joined by musical visitor St. Vincent, whereas the April 10 musical visitor shall be Child Cudi.

This lineup joins the beforehand introduced Maya Rudolph/Jack Harlow combo (Rudolph is internet hosting and Harlow is the musical visitor) on the March 27 episode. March 27 would be the first episode again after the NBC’s late-night sketch comedy present’s first hiatus of 2021.

Kaluuya, who simply gained the Golden Globe and can be SAG and Oscar-nominated for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” is showing in assist of that movie, whereas Mulligan will seem in assist of “Promising Younger Lady,” for which she was Golden Globe nominated and additionally nonetheless sees a SAG and Oscar nomination for the work. Kaluuya’s look on “Saturday Night time Reside” will happen at some point earlier than the SAG Awards, on April 4, however each are exhibiting off their comedy chops on this present properly forward of the Oscars, that are going down on April 25 this 12 months.

Grammy-winning St. Vincent will seem in assist of her upcoming new album entitled “Daddy’s Residence,” which is ready to drop on Might 14, and Grammy winner Child Cudi’s newest album, “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” is his fifth Billboard 200 High 10 album.

The forty sixth season of “Saturday Night time Reside” premiered in October 2020 and to date has seen different such host/musical visitor combos as Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters, Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers and, most lately, Nick Jonas pulling double responsibility.

“Saturday Night time Reside” is produced in affiliation with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as creator and government producer.