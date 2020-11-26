‘SNL’ Brings Back Morgan Wallen After Cancellation, Timothee Chalamet to Make Hosting Debut

“Saturday Evening Reside” is giving nation singer Morgan Wallen a second probability.

The sketch comedy present has slated Wallen because the musical visitor for Dec. 5, with host Jason Bateman, following the cancellation of a scheduled October look after movies surfaced of Wallen partying and kissing followers with no masks, an obvious breach of “SNL” COVID-19 security protocols.

NBC introduced the “SNL” slate for the final three reveals of the yr, with Timothee Chalamet set to make his internet hosting debut on Dec. 12, alongside musical visitor Bruce Springsteen and the E Road Band. Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa are slated to take the “SNL” stage on Dec. 19.

Wallen had initially been slated to carry out in Studio 8H on Oct. 10. However a lot of TikToks revealed that he had been socializing maskless at a number of areas in Alabama the weekend prior, together with a crowded bar and home occasion. The criticism on social media was swift, condemning the singer for what appeared to be a cavalier angle towards the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The musician was apologetic, posting an Instagram video from a New York Metropolis lodge room on Oct. 7, the place he had been getting ready to go on “SNL” earlier than being knowledgeable by producers that he would now not find a way to play the present three days away.

Wallen known as his selections “short-sighted” and took possession for his actions, telling followers that he had “some rising up to do.” Jack White wound up changing Wallen because the Oct. 10 musical visitor.

“Let’s do this once more,” tweeted Wallen, shortly after NBC introduced his re-scheduled look.