SNL: Chris Rock Covers COVID and Voting in Host Monologue

Chris Rock was the primary host of “Saturday Night time Stay’s” forty sixth season, and he had a tall order forward of him. Not solely was it the present’s return to Studio 8H for the primary time this season, but additionally for the primary time since early 2020, for the reason that coronavirus pandemic shifted the top of their Season 45 manufacturing to “at-home” episodes.

Rock walked out on stage in a masks however promptly eliminated it to ship his monologue, which began by addressing “the elephant in the room,” that President Donald Trump is in the hospital with COVID.

“My coronary heart goes out to COVID,” Rock mentioned.

He additionally briefly touched on the brand new protocols in place in the studio to permit for the present to go on reside and in-person. He acknowledged the studio viewers, noting that they had been checked completely earlier than being let in and that they had been all first responders. “We let individuals die tonight so they may see a great present,” he joked.

He additionally identified that he has been getting swabbed day by day. “I haven’t had a lot stuff up my nostril since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley,” he mentioned.

COVID took heart stage in his monologue, as he additionally talked about the way it has shut down plans. In his case, it was his sister’s marriage ceremony, for which he paid Bell Biv Devoe $80,000 “and I can’t get it again,” and Coachella. (“I do know 200,000 People are lifeless, however I’m not seeing Rage In opposition to the Machine this yr, man. That could be a travesty.”)

He additionally commented on the “renegotiations” he’s seeing {couples} undergo. “I believe we have to renegotiate our relationship to the federal government,” he mentioned. “Does it work? I believe Joe Biden ought to be the final president ever. We’d like a complete new system, OK? … What job do you could have for 4 years, it doesn’t matter what?”

He continued, “We’ve agreed in the USA that we must always not have kings, but we’ve dukes and duchesses working the Senate and the Congress, making choices for poor individuals. Wealthy individuals making choices for poor individuals — that’s like your good-looking buddy supplying you with relationship recommendation.”

Rock reminded the viewers that the one credentials a president technically wants is to be 35 years of age and have been born in the USA. “That’s how we obtained in this predicament,” he mentioned. “There ought to be some guidelines to being the president. Do you understand there’s extra guidelines to a recreation present than working for president? Donald Trump left a recreation present to run for president as a result of it was simpler.”

Rock wasn’t out to fully bash the present president, although. He did say that one good factor is “he’s obtained essentially the most vitality of any 75-year-old individual on the face of the Earth,” evaluating him to a “dominant feminine boxer” like Ronda Rousey.

The purpose, he famous, was to get out and vote, however “the federal government doesn’t need you to vote. Why do I do know they don’t need you to vote? As a result of election day is a Tuesday in November. … If this present was ‘Tuesday Night time Stay,’ it might have gotten canceled in 1975.”

“We’ve obtained to take this critical, man,” he mentioned. “Every thing occurring proper now, we will lick this — we will beat this — if we face it collectively.”

“Saturday Night time Stay” airs reside coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.