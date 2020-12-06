‘SNL’: Eminem Appears in Pete Davidson’s Christmas ‘Stan’ Parody

Earlier than “stan” was a colloquialism used to explain obsessive fandom, it was successful single off Eminem’s 2000 album “The Marshall Mathers LP.” Now, twenty years later, comic Pete Davidson parodied the music on “Saturday Evening Stay” by turning it right into a twisted Christmas anthem, “Stu,” and the rapper himself bought in on the enjoyable.

Together with his hair bleached blond, as Eminem’s was in the late-Nineteen Nineties and early 200s, and sporting a white tank prime as Devon Sawa did in the music video for “Stan,” Davidson descended down some basement steps to jot down his letter to Santa. Surrounded by cut-out photographs of jolly ole Saint Nick, he started, “Expensive Santa / I can’t imagine the yr is nearly over / it’s getting colder, I’m a yr older however I’m nonetheless your soldier.”

Quite than wax nostalgic about his love for the person in the crimson coat who brings pleasure and presents to youngsters all around the world, Davidson’s observe changed into a plea for one current he needed this yr, aka “the one factor preserving me alive / Expensive Santa, please convey me a PS5.”

He rapped: “I attempted to purchase one at Walmart / ran across the store mall like Paul Blart / tried to seek out one on the market / however the factor is that they’re all out / yo, I even went to a Gamestop / however then I used to be like, ‘Oh wait cease’ / Santa Claus could make one, the person bought his personal workshop.”

He additionally borrowed a few of the unique music’s lyrics, resembling, “I do know you most likely hear this daily” (solely as a substitute of “I’m your greatest fan,” as in “Stan,” he adopted up that line with, “you bought a cool hat”) and “I even bought a tattoo of your title throughout my chest.”

The music video sketch aired in the Dec. 5 episode of the late-night sketch comedy present, with that week’s visitor host Jason Bateman portraying Santa Claus. Chloe Fineman, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett performed elves in Santa’s workshop who grew more and more involved by the continued letters they acquired from Stu.

After his first one was not answered, Davidson’s Stu wrote once more, with lyrics together with, “In the event you can’t assist your greatest fan then you must simply retire / or subsequent time you slide down my chimney I’ll set your ass on fireplace.”

Eminem’s “Stan” featured Dido singing the refrain, and Kate McKinnon took on that function in “Stu.” However Eminem and Sir Elton John additionally famously dueted the observe on the forty third Annual Grammy Awards, so Bowen Yang took on the Rocket Man for a verse, too.

“Stu is ready for his shock / to open up a PS5 / he simply actually desires to play / “Murderer’s Creed” on Christmas Day / however he can’t purchase it himself as a result of he misplaced his job as a result of he was stealing from his boss / I’d be fearful, Stu’s a scary man / a scary man,” McKinnon sang.

Yang’s verse went: “This yr Christmas will likely be unhealthy / ’trigger Santa sucks and Stu is gloomy / He already requested you actually properly and now he’s actually pissed off / I’m simply telling you ’trigger I like you numerous / I’m an enormous fan of Santa Claus / and I additionally need a PS5, a PS5.”

For his final letter, Davidson was in a automobile, recording himself whereas driving in the rain: “Expensive Mr. Holly Jolly Son of a Bitch / I hope you crash your sleigh and find yourself face down in a ditch,” Davidson rapped towards the top. “I suppose the nice Saint Nick can’t even observe down a PS5 / Hey Santa, I drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive?”

The tip of “Stan” lastly sees Em reply to the creator of the letters with a verse of his personal, so naturally Bateman took a flip behind the mic, so to talk, merely saying, “Expensive Stu, I feel you bought the flawed tackle bro. I’m not Santa Claus, bye bye.”

Eminem popped up on the very finish of the video, proven on the tv display in Davidson’s basement. Whereas it had been taking part in cartoons of Santa earlier in the video, the display went to paint bars earlier than exhibiting a gift with a label for Shady, from Santa. Eminem appeared in a vacation sweater, revealing he acquired a PS5 despite the fact that he “didn’t even ask for this.”

“I suppose Shady should have been boy this yr,” the rapper stated. “Sorry Stu, you f—ed up.”

“Stan” was launched because the third single off “The Marshall Mathers LP” album, which was Eminem’s third studio album. It was nominated for 5 MTV Video Music Awards in 2001, in addition to a BET Award for Video of the Yr, and a Finest Tune award from MTV Europe’s music awards.

Watch “Stu” beneath:

“Saturday Evening Stay” airs reside coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.