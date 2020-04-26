SNL Gave Us A Quarantine Edition Of What Up With That With Barkley, Sudeikis, Armisen And More

There may be a whole lot of nice work from the supporting gamers right here, however as at all times, What Up With That? stops and begins with Kenan Thompson’s particular person greatness. It’s outrageous that not even understands how good he’s at sketch comedy. He persistently elevates different individuals’s sketches together with his response faces and his willingness to set different gamers up, and when he will get the random sketch the place he’s requested to do heavy lifting, he’s at all times as much as the problem. I’m not saying he’s the best SNL forged member ever, however if you happen to’re doing a high 25 listing and Kenan isn’t on there, it is best to throw it out and begin over. If you happen to don’t consider me, simply ask different SNL forged members.