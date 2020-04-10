SNL Is Returning To NBC With New Episodes, Sort Of

The episode will embrace the beloved “Weekend Replace” section, alongside different new and unique content material carried out by the solid. The most important change, apart from the solid doing skits and whatnot from residence, is that the SNL episode will air sans host. Whereas that is all nice information for followers of the present and a return to at the least some semblance of normalcy, it’s unclear if SNL’s new episode is a sign that the present will return with new (remote-friendly) episodes on a repeatedly scheduled foundation or if that is merely a one-off.