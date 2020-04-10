SNL Is Returning To NBC With New Episodes, Sort Of

Go away a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut many TV productions down indefinitely, forcing late night time collection like The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and even daytime collection like The View to provide content material from the security of their properties throughout quarantine. Saturday Night time Stay was additionally amongst people who suspended manufacturing, however is lastly returning to NBC with new episodes. Properly, type of.
SNL halted manufacturing for 2 weeks in March, with the variability collection initially scheduled to return with new episodes on Saturday, March 28. At that cut-off date, John Krasinksi and Dua Lipa had been scheduled to look as host and musical visitor, respectively. Nonetheless, that date got here and went with no SNL in sight — doubtless as a result of extension of quarantine and social distancing measures. Per THR, SNL is ready to make its comeback with a brand new episode on April 11, with the solid primed to carry out new materials remotely.
The episode will embrace the beloved “Weekend Replace” section, alongside different new and unique content material carried out by the solid. The most important change, apart from the solid doing skits and whatnot from residence, is that the SNL episode will air sans host. Whereas that is all nice information for followers of the present and a return to at the least some semblance of normalcy, it’s unclear if SNL’s new episode is a sign that the present will return with new (remote-friendly) episodes on a repeatedly scheduled foundation or if that is merely a one-off.
Over on Twitter, an image of all of the solid members video conferencing collectively was posted to the present’s official account. Most everybody was pictured giving a thumbs-up signal and searching able to get again to work, together with Pete Davidson and Shrill’s Aidy Bryant. I’ll have an interest to see how the SNL solid manages to carry out their content material and segments remotely, however I’m positive it’s going to be enjoyable nonetheless. Try the put up under!
With many individuals at residence and working towards social distancing measures in hopes of flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, the TV trade has needed to get artistic with its dwell exhibits. The primary measure taken was to drop studio audiences throughout taping, so hosts like John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel began recording their episodes to empty seats. Nonetheless, that didn’t final very lengthy after manufacturing shutdowns despatched everybody residence. That finally led to conditions the place Stephen Colbert filmed a complete section sporting a go well with whereas sitting in his bathtub, amongst different attention-grabbing workarounds. Something to maintain the individuals at residence entertained, proper?
Saturday Night time Stay returns with a brand new episode on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates and make sure you try our record of TV delays and shortened seasons attributable to manufacturing shutdowns.
Add Comment