‘SNL’ Issa Rae Says ‘F’ Kanye West for President

Within the Oct. 17 episode of “Saturday Evening Reside,” visitor host Issa Rae performed a lawyer for the NAACP who swore to vote for “all people Black” come election day — however when it got here to the presidential race, she stated, “Kanye? ‘F’ him.”

(Kanye West really seems because the vice presidential candidate on many ballots, together with California’s, with Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente because the presidential nominee.)

The sketch, which additionally featured Kenan Thompson because the “Your Voice Chicago” speak present host interviewing Rae’s Jamele Demmings and Ego Nwodim as a journalist, partly appeared to be a play on Rae’s notorious feedback that she was “rooting for all people Black” on the Emmy Awards in 2017. However because the sketch went on, it was clear her capacity to vote for candidates who have been Black and would result in the proper of change could be examined.

She began by explaining, “For 2 lengthy our folks’s voices haven’t been heard. It’s our responsibility to face collectively and take our energy again” and noting {that a} younger Black lady operating for native workplace with out an expertise is “precisely why we’d like her. … New voices, it’s the one means change will occur.” Listening to a couple of billionaire in a single race, Rae’s Demmings first famous, “How can somebody who’s so wealthy know something about us? Cash corrupts the entire system.” When listening to the Black candidate was the billionaire, she pivoted and stated, “I discover that so inspiring. We’d like extra entrepreneurs like that in our group.”

Quickly sufficient, the Black candidates weren’t really easy to again, although Rae’s Demmings discovered methods as finest as she may. Chris Redd portrayed a former strip membership owner-turned-reverend who was caught for tax fraud however nonetheless operating for comptroller. “He is aware of the system and all of the loopholes,” she stated.

And when Punkie Johnson and Maya Rudolph portrayed a conservative duo who weren’t solely illegally operating on the identical ticket but in addition had simply dwell streamed them singing about how “the masks is loss of life,” Rae’s Demmings took a second after which used their ardour of their favor. “We’d like extra ardour in politics,” she stated. “We wish somebody who’s been on the market working in the actual world.”

When Thompson identified that each ladies have been unemployed, the response was that that was why “we have to give them jobs … carry them up.”

On the finish of the present when Rae was saying her goodnights and thanking “SNL” for having her, she reminded everybody to “get on the market and vote.”

“Saturday Evening Reside” airs dwell coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.