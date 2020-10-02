‘SNL’ Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Impression: First Look Released

“Saturday Night time Stay” shared a clip of Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph reworking into former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, respectively, on Thursday.

NBC’s sketch comedy present, which returns for season 46 on Saturday, has an extended historical past of humorous depictions of political figures performed by notable actors and comedians, and this yr isn’t any exception. With Election Day looming simply over a month away, “SNL” launched a trailer by way of Twitter, exhibiting Carrey in his Biden costume for the primary time — with the Vice Presidential nominee by his aspect, after all.

Within the 18-second clip, wigs are positioned on Carrey and Rudolph earlier than they swimsuit up into their presidential wardrobes. A member of the crew may be seen within the background, carrying each a face masks and a face protect as she preps Rudolph’s hair to finish the transformation.

The preliminary announcement that Carrey would play the Democratic presidential candidate got here in September. He turns into the latest star to don the persona, following Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Biden earlier this yr. Former “SNL” forged member Jason Sudeikis additionally portrayed an affable model of the presidential candidate in previous seasons.

“SNL” has additionally added three new featured gamers — Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes — returning with one of many bigger teams of “Not Prepared for Prime-Time Gamers” within the current historical past of the present.

Returning to studio manufacturing in New York’s Rockefeller Heart, the reside present will invite a restricted viewers for the upcoming season. The producers will even work carefully with authorities to remain abreast of well being and security issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season premiere shall be hosted by Chris Rock and have musical performances from Megan Thee Stallion.