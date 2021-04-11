‘SNL’: Kid Cudi Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain

Kid Cudi paid tribute to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain throughout his “Saturday Night time Dwell” performances, rocking a fuzzy inexperienced cardigan and floral costume in true “Come As You Are” spirit.

Cudi first carried out his tune “Tequila Pictures” and donned a inexperienced cardigan harking back to the one Cobain wore throughout Nirvana’s well-known 1993 MTV Unplugged present. Cudi additionally paid homage to “SNL” legend Chris Farley within the look, sporting a t-shirt that includes the late comic, who died of a drug overdose at age 33 in 1997. Cudi later posted on Twitter that the cardigan was from elusive streetwear model Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The tribute continued in his second efficiency, which featured the tune “Unhappy Folks.” Cudi rocked an Off-White floral costume customized made by Virgil Abloh, inflicting many followers to draw comparisons to a similarly-patterned costume Cobain was famously photographed in. Moreover, this week marked the twenty seventh anniversary of Cobain’s demise in 1994, making Cudi’s outfits appear even much less like coincidence.

On Sunday morning, Cudi confirmed that each of his outfits have been in reference to Cobain when he thanked Abloh and retweeted a number of fan posts in regards to the tribute.

“Virgil designed the costume for me,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “I instructed him I wished to present love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this synthetic a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

“Kid Cudi pulling the last word Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of [his] demise,” reads one of many retweets. “@KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and consciousness!!!”

Cudi additionally tweeted that he has a set popping out with Off-White, which can embrace the costume he wore on “SNL.” Cudi wrote: “I’m doin a set w Off White and the costume will likely be included!!”

Cudi has been open in regards to the have an effect on Cobain has had on his life and music, and even obtained a tattoo of Cobain final yr. Lots of Cudi’s songs revolve round themes of despair, together with “Unhappy Folks,” which he carried out whereas carrying the floral costume. “Shut name, life on the sting/ Ahh, when the time comes, I’ll discover peace/ It’s within the search of nights, I’m sittin’ wishin’/ I can discover love in me,” Cudi sings on the monitor.

Watch Cudi carry out “Unhappy Folks” beneath.