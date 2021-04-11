‘SNL’ Marcus Mumford Crashes Carey Mulligan’s Monologue

The Oscar nominated Carey Mulligan was the “Saturday Evening Stay” host on the April 10 episode, however she didn’t do her opening monologue alone: her husband Marcus Mumford, of Mumford & Sons, joined her in Studio 8H (and finally on stage) of the NBC late-night sketch comedy present.

After speaking about her time spent together with her household through the COVID-19 lockdown (together with how her kids’s bedtime tales instantly grew to become very lengthy and sometimes included “lately divorced dragons and unicorns with capsule issues”), she talked about that she had left her household again dwelling, abroad, to come back to New York Metropolis for “Saturday Evening Stay.”

However to Mulligan’s faux shock, her husband, Mumford, popped up within the studio viewers to say hiya, inform her he left their youngsters with “the Sons” and ask if the present booked a musical visitor for the night.

They did, after all, and it was rapper Child Cudi, however he famous that he could be “very completely happy to do it,” ought to the present “find yourself needing anybody.”

He then pulled out his guitar to point out that he was correctly ready, and he started enjoying as a result of, as he put it, he obtained a “secret couple sign for once you need me to play the guitar.” Mulligan, however, was “alarmed that you simply assume that we’ve that.”

Mumford’s pleasure to be there was so infectious, Mulligan allowed him to come back on stage together with her for the top of the monologue the place she advised all people to stay round.

Mumford & Sons did seem on “Saturday Evening Stay” because the musical visitor earlier than, most lately in December 2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okay-BfpGLs0Cs

“Saturday Evening Stay” airs reside coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.