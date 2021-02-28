‘SNL’: Nick Jonas Gets Monologue Visit from Kevin Jonas

One 12 months since Nick Jonas final carried out dwell, the multi-hyphenate took the stage on the famed Studio 8H in New York Metropolis to each host and function the musical visitor on late-night sketch comedy present “Saturday Evening Stay” and was joined by his brother Kevin Jonas for a part of his monologue.

The duo final appeared collectively on “SNL” in Could 2019 when the Jonas Brothers was the musical visitor. This time round, Kevin Jonas had a query from the viewers for his brother, particularly whether or not “they have been good” and nonetheless a band since Nick Jonas has been doing a lot solo work currently.

“I simply purchased a home,” Kevin Jonas stated.

However “in fact” they have been good, his brother stated: “The band remains to be collectively, I promise.”

Nick Jonas then turned the remainder of his monologue to his love of performing dwell, together with musical theater, which he stated was how he “rebelled.” Since Broadway and live performance venues have been shut down for nearly a 12 months now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he famous that life “is simply not the identical” and needed to suggest a toast to “everybody who’s lacking their favourite issues.”

He started to sing solo earlier than being joined by “SNL” forged members Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett and Cecily Robust.”

“Drink with me to days passed by/to the life that was once/on the shrine of friendship, by no means say die/on the wine of friendship, by no means run dry/right here’s to you and right here’s to me,” he sang.

On the second verse Thompson and McKinnon joined in, with Thompson including, “Right here’s to spending 50 weeks in our beds” and McKinnon following up with, “Right here’s to creating buddies who dwell in your head.”

Then Bennett and Robust got here on stage, with Bennett singing, “Drink with me since you’re bored” and Robust singing, “Drink with me as a result of it’s midday.”

All 5 performers joined in concord for the top: “Right here’s to kissing buddies inside the identical room/Right here’s to in the future lastly deleting Zoom.”

“Saturday Evening Stay” airs dwell coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Watch Nick Jonas’ full “SNL” monologue above.