‘SNL’ Returns To Analyze Marjorie Taylor Greene, COVID Vaccine Rollout

From the assault on america Capitol to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the entire COVID-19 developments in between (together with a still-rising variety of circumstances in California, a U.Ok. variant and a really gradual rollout of the vaccine), a lot has occurred since “Saturday Night time Stay” final aired a brand new episode it appeared an more and more inconceivable process for the NBC late-night sketch comedy collection to answer the information. However the Jan. 30 episode — the primary one of many new yr and the brand new political administration — did its greatest by kicking issues off with a pretend show-within-the-show chilly open sketch entitled “What Nonetheless Works?” through which Kate McKinnon checked out what in American society nonetheless labored.

“It’s a brand new yr and we’ve a brand new president so some issues ought to work,” she stated.

Beginning with a have a look at the federal government — and together with particular visitor Congresswoman, schooling committee member and QAnon promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene (performed by Cecily Robust), she had her doubts that issues did, although. It didn’t assist that Robust’s Greene sat down, supplied her a gun from her purse after which launched into an inventory of her theories, together with that each the Parkland taking pictures and 9/11 had been hoaxes. In regards to the former she stated, “The academics had been actors and the youngsters had been dolls,” whereas she puzzled aloud, “Did anybody truly see it occur?” in regards to the latter.

Moreover, she claimed the California wildfires had been created by Jewish area lasers.

“These are actual belongings you imagine and inform different folks about?” McKinnon requested. “You characterize the U.S. Individuals can Google you and it’ll say, ‘She’s an actual member of the U.S. authorities.’”

Concluding that the federal government doesn’t work, McKinnon stated she regretted “not taking that gun” earlier than shifting onto have a look at the state of the inventory market, with Pete Davidson becoming a member of her as Derrick Boner, “the brand new majority shareholder of GameStop.”

McKinnon broke down the current skyrocket of GameStop’s inventory by declaring that two weeks in the past it was valued at $17/share after which went to $413/share. “Would you say that displays the type of enterprise GameStop has been doing up to now two weeks?” When Davidson’s Boner identified that folks obtain all their video games now, McKinnon stated it was a “dying enterprise.”

“All the system is a joke?” he stated.

After all that led McKinnon so as to add the inventory market to the “doesn’t work” pile alongside the federal government earlier than shifting onto social media, which she identified some folks suppose by no means labored.

Mikey Day and Alex Moffat joined her, portraying Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Fb founder Mark Zuckerberg, respectively.

“Basically Fb nonetheless works,” stated Moffat’s Zuckerberg. “Not solely does it assist type communities on-line, it additionally helps folks meet in actual life, for instance, on the Capitol.”

The vaccine rollout was subsequent up, with Kenan Thompson enjoying O.J. Simpson as a current receiver.

“Lecturers can’t get the vaccine, however you probably did?” McKinnon requested. “Individuals with long-term lung circumstances can’t, however you probably did? Amongst all 3% of all Individuals getting the vaccine was O.J. Simpson.”

The ultimate subject was Tom Brady, and in a uncommon second of the episode’s host participating within the chilly open sketch, John Krasiski performed Brady and got here on to talk for himself. However as McKinnon listed his accomplishments, from heading into his tenth Tremendous Bowl to taking “one of many worst franchises in soccer” to the championship in his first yr, she simply went forward and declared that he nonetheless labored.

“It’s not such as you’re a bizarre Trump man or something, proper?”

“Thanks for having me,” he stated, as he stood up and exited stage left.

Watch a clip from the “SNL” Jan. 30 chilly open under:

And now, it is time for “What Nonetheless Works?” pic.twitter.com/4yxkD2Tma8 — Saturday Night time Stay – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

“Saturday Night time Stay” airs dwell coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.