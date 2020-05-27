SNL’s Jimmy Fallon Responded To Backlash Over Blackface Impersonation Of Chris Rock

To distinction in years previous, comic Sarah Silverman has said that she was fired from a film on account of her use of blackface on her TV present, and an Ink Grasp star left his present after outdated images of him resurfaced on-line. Actuality star Kim Kardashian has confronted (and responded to) allegations of blackface, and in style Dancing with the Stars dancer Julianne Hough confronted warmth again in 2013 for taking part in the Orange Is the New Black character generally known as Loopy Eyes in blackface.