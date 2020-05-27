SNL’s Jimmy Fallon Responded To Backlash Over Blackface Impersonation Of Chris Rock

Go away a Remark
Saturday Night time Stay veteran Jimmy Fallon has addressed a controversial choice he made for a sketch whereas nonetheless a part of the NBC comedy present, through which he impersonated fellow comic Chris Rock. Fallon wore blackface to impersonate Rock, and he has now taken to social media to touch upon what he did:
In 2000, whereas on SNL, I made a horrible choice to do an impersonation of Chris Rock whereas in blackface. There isn’t any excuse for this. I’m very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive choice and thank all of you for holding me accountable.
Jimmy Fallon posted his apology for his blackface impersonation of Chris Rock on Twitter on Might 26. Rock himself was a part of the Saturday Night time Stay forged again within the early 1990s. In accordance with Fallon, his blackface impersonation of Rock passed off in 2000, and he acknowledges that it was a “horrible choice.” Within the authentic sketch, Fallon performed Rock as a visitor on a chat present hosted by Regis Philbin, performed by Darrell Hammond.
Though the impersonation occurred on Saturday Night time Stay 20 years earlier than Jimmy Fallon made his apology, the clip resurfaced and has created fairly the controversy, particularly in mild of the Megyn Kelly firing on NBC after some feedback on the usage of blackface. Saturday Night time Stay is an NBC mainstay, and Fallon at present hosts NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, though his present has been produced from residence in latest weeks.
Jimmy Fallon’s apology hit the net hours after #jimmyfallonisoverparty began trending on Twitter, and a few on the social media platform are calling for Fallon to be ousted from NBC a la Megyn Kelly, whereas others are commenting that one thing that occurred 20 years in the past and has since been apologized for should not be held in opposition to him in 2020.
This is not the primary time {that a} celeb sporting blackface has attracted consideration this yr, after Tropic Thunder‘s Robert Downey Jr. addressed his choice to play a personality who adopted blackface for a whole film. In Tropic Thunder, he was taking part in a personality who was an over-the-top technique actor quite than taking part in it straight, and his profession seemingly hasn’t been broken by Kirk Lazarus.
To distinction in years previous, comic Sarah Silverman has said that she was fired from a film on account of her use of blackface on her TV present, and an Ink Grasp star left his present after outdated images of him resurfaced on-line. Actuality star Kim Kardashian has confronted (and responded to) allegations of blackface, and in style Dancing with the Stars dancer Julianne Hough confronted warmth again in 2013 for taking part in the Orange Is the New Black character generally known as Loopy Eyes in blackface.
Solely time will inform if the controversy surrounding Jimmy Fallon impersonating Chris Rock in blackface on SNL again in 2000 will proceed or die down now that he has apologized. Rock himself hasn’t commented on social media. For what you may watch now and within the not-too-distant future, you’ll want to try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule, and keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the newest in TV and film information.
