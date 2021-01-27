‘SNL’s’ Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd on Shooting Sketch Alongside ‘Kenan’

“Saturday Night time Reside” stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd could also be branching out into the sitcom world for NBC however that doesn’t imply they’re closing the door on their late-night sketch sequence work.

“I haven’t determined to depart,” Redd mentioned of “SNL” throughout a digital panel dialogue on Tuesday. “I’m simply having enjoyable with the ability to create with one in every of my finest buddies and likewise be capable of nonetheless go and and do sketch. I like sketch. I don’t wish to see it as an exit technique; I simply see it because it one other method to create.”

The duo will quickly be seen double the quantity on the Peacock community, as they star in “Kenan,” which is about to premiere on Feb. 16. Thompson is the self-titled character, a widow, father of two and morning information present host who’s making an attempt to determine how you can transfer on together with his life after the lack of his spouse, whereas Redd performs his brother and supervisor.

To date the actors have solely needed to commute between the reveals as soon as, whereas capturing the Christmas episode of “SNL,” Thompson shared. “Me and Chris went on the market on Friday and confirmed up at rehearsal that night time and ended up doing the present, after which we had three weeks off earlier than we needed to be on one other job, principally, so it wan’t that worrying.”

Thompson additionally added that they “maintain one another up” when issues do get tiring, however the capability to maneuver between a number of initiatives concurrently is an indication of the present leisure panorama.

“There was a time when individuals would depart the present and go into their careers,” he mentioned, “however I believe you are able to do each so long as you possibly can.”

The method to convey “Kenan” to the small display screen has been an extended one, with Thompson noting that that is truly his “third go-around with it” however that the “third time’s a allure.” What he was enthusiastic about was that this present has a premise “we hadn’t seen earlier than.”

After the loss of life of his character’s spouse (who was additionally his co-star on sitcom within the Nineties, which can come up in flashbacks and show-within-the-show footage infrequently), his brother and her father (Don Johnson) rally round him to assist together with his day-to-day at residence. However whereas it’s one-part household sitcom, additionally it is one-part office sitcom, and the characters there, together with his producer (Kimrie Lewis) are simply as colourful.

“I’ve seen divorced homes and issues like that however I’ve by no means seen, in a sitcom, anyone cope with a scenario like this,” he mentioned. “When good individuals come collectively, for the aim of elevating some good, optimistic children, it may be a lovely factor to discover.”