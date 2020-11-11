‘SNL’s’ Steve Higgins Remembers ‘Movie star Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek

We at all times watched “Jeopardy!” in my home once I was rising up. We watched Artwork Fleming do it when Don Pardo was the VO. We used to play the house sport. Later, when Alex Trebek hosted, my brother was on the present and misplaced, which was hilarious. He’s a comic, and the Remaining Jeopardy! class was “Comedians.” And he misplaced.

So it was at all times part of my life for so long as I can keep in mind.

Trebek was an important host due to his confidence. You may simply be a smug jerk in that job, realizing all of the solutions and studying them off playing cards. However so hardly ever did he do this. He was so unassailably good. That’s what was enjoyable about Sean Connery and Burt Reynolds hating him a lot within the “Movie star Jeopardy!” sketch on “Saturday Evening Dwell” — not likely hating him a lot as simply desirous to fuck with him. Individuals would discuss in regards to the sketch and say that the celebrities had been dumb. However that wasn’t it. It was that they didn’t care. They only needed to burn Alex Trebek. And why? As a result of he’s so unassailably good.

The thought for the sketch got here from my spouse. She mentioned to me, “It is best to write a ‘Movie star Jeopardy!’ sketch, as a result of these celebrities don’t know that a lot.” So I took it to Adam McKay. Norm Macdonald already did a Burt Reynolds impression, and I cherished Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery. Martin Brief was internet hosting that week, and Martin Brief’s Jerry Lewis is one in every of my favourite impressions that he does. So we simply put these all collectively. After which later that season John Goodman hosted and mentioned, “We’ve gotta do this sketch.” So we wrote one other one — Goodman was Marlon Brando and Darrell was Phil Donahue. Norm as Burt Reynolds was the primary antagonist, and then Darrell as Sean Connery took over when Norm left the present. Then McKay left, and I wrote them with Mike Schur and Robert Carlock and Erik Kenward. I at all times wrote them with somebody. The final one I wrote with Seth Meyers for the fortieth anniversary present.

I’ve at all times appreciated phrase puzzles. The enjoyable of writing the sketch to me was the system — you undergo the classes, and the class that has the soiled phrase hidden in it’s at all times going to be a joke for Sean Connery. After which it’s important to work out what the Remaining Jeopardy! is, and what the reveal is that folks received’t get upfront. It’s third-grade humor, which is the perfect form of humor. But in addition Will Ferrell, one of many best comics on this planet, enjoying the proper straight man in Trebek. I’m simply fortunate that I bought to be part of it. That’s the perfect factor I’ve ever accomplished.

Trebek advised Lorne that he cherished the sketch. I used to be at all times very joyful about that. That might have been horrible, if he’d thought it was something however love. You actually can’t parody one thing in case you don’t adore it, or else it’s simply imply. Norm and I used to play “Jeopardy!” in his workplace. It’s simply a type of issues that’s pure goodness. The present is about data and gamesmanship. Nobody cheats.

Trebek was nearly Carson-esque in his confidence. The present wasn’t about him. He was simply the chief of it. He would information you thru the present effortlessly. He was in all probability the perfect sport present host within the historical past of sport present hosts. And he saved that very same spirit with “Jeopardy!” that he had along with his earlier present, “Excessive Rollers.” He was simply so Canadian-nice. He was simply the perfect — the perfect there was.

— As advised to Daniel Holloway

Steve Higgins is a “Saturday Evening Dwell” author and producer and the announcer for “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Alex Trebek died Nov. 8 after a protracted battle with pancreatic most cancers.