Snoop Dogg and DMX to Battle on Verzuz

The Verzuz collection is coming to Apple Music and Beats 1 with a face-off between Snoop Dogg and DMX scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 at 5 p.m. PT/eight p.m. ET.

The collection, based by hitmakers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland discovered its viewers on Instagram Reside — and will proceed to dwell there — and is now additionally accessible on-demand by way of Apple.

The Verzuz collection has grown from a novel occasion bringing collectively producer friends to an internet phenomenon through the pandemic. The format requires 20 rounds with every artist taking part in successful and a rebuttal. Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and John Legend are only a few artists who’ve confronted off on this digital competitors, recording over a half-million viewers tuned in.

Again in March, the present’s first battle was between the now-hosts, Swizz and Timbaland.

“I loaded up my beat machine and referred to as him out too,” Swizz informed Selection earlier this 12 months. “We went dwell, taking part in our greatest. The viewers went wild in real-time, speaking to us, responding to the tracks. Two hours after Tim referred to as me out, Verzuz just about began.”

On Memorial Day weekend, Verzuz hosted its first non-R&B/hip-hop matches between reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer on Saturday and R&B teams Jagged Edge and 112 on Monday.

In June, Verzuz hosted a play-off between R&B icons John Legend and Alicia Keys. Legend informed Selection: “It’s simply Alicia and I dwell, taking part in pianos, face-to-face. It’s referred to as a battle of the pianos, however, to date, the very best of those Verzuz experiences are the place the artists have love for one another and respect for one another.”

Artists on the present have seen streaming figures develop by up to 300%. With its partnership with Apple Music, the probabilities of Verzuz are infinite.

“DMX desires to battle Jay-Z, however he’s going to sound higher in opposition to Eminem,” Swizz stated. “Individuals need Usher and Chris Brown, however, that’s a giant brother/little brother factor: What I’d like to see is Usher going up in opposition to Justin Timberlake, and Chris Brown vs. Justin Bieber. That is sensible to me.”

Timbaland agreed: “The dynamics of sound and persona have to be there: Generally they’re comparable, generally they’re in opposition. You need one thing that works sonically and is entertaining.”

DMX and Snoop had been contemporaries who noticed success all through the 1990s and into the 2000s.