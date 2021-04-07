Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am join ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’

Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am joined the forged of Exodus Movie Group’s animated characteristic “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.”

Directed by John D. Eraklis, the New York Metropolis-set animated comedy follows Pierre (Will.i.am) who was born out of forbidden love between a hawk (Whoopi Goldberg) and a pigeon (Howie Mandel). Rejected by each communities, he units out on an journey to seek out himself and makes some new pals alongside the manner. His journey of self-discovery propels Pierre to advertise the want for range, inclusion and neighborhood.

Pierre’s new pals embrace Ophelia, an Owl performed by Hudson whose genius is outweighed by her insanity. She’s a part of a band of unlikely pals who’ve not too long ago escaped from the Central Park Zoo. Additionally in the group are a pair of rag tag metropolis squirrels: Scratch (Snoop Dogg) and Sniff (Keenan Thompson).

Hudson, Will.i.am and Snoop Dogg may even star alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzman, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson. All three will carry their inventive prowess to the musically-driven story, which will probably be soundtracked by Paul Blair (also referred to as DJ White Shadow). Along with writing and producing for Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers and Sia, Blair produced and-co wrote with Girl Gaga on “Artpop” and “A Star is Born Soundtrack.” His soundtrack will probably be supported by an unique rating from composers Zoë Poledouris and Angel Roché Jr.

Alongside Eraklis, Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore function producers. Trulove, Delbert Whetter, Sentwali Holder and Jennifer Fowler are government producers.