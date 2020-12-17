General News

Snoop Dogg to Host TBS’ ‘Go-Huge Present’ New Year’s Eve Special

December 17, 2020
Snoop Dogg and the upcoming TBS expertise competitors collection “Go-Huge Present” have partnered to current a digital New 12 months’s Eve particular, Selection has realized solely.

The celebration might be livestreamed from Snoop’s Compound on Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m. ET. The particular may also characteristic Snoop’s “Go-Huge Present” co-talent Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, skilled wrestler Cody Rhodes and extra. The particular comes forward of the “Go-Huge Present” premiere on TBS on Jan. 7

Manufacturing of the particular will observe Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 well being and security tips. In assist of the occasion, TBS may also make a donation to the Snoop Youth Soccer League.

“I’m prepared to get it crackin’ with my buddies from the ‘Go-Huge Present’ and TBS for a New 12 months’s Eve get collectively to break in 2021,” Snoop Dogg stated. “One factor’s for sure and two factor’s for certain, there ain’t no New 12 months’s Eve celebration like a Snoop Dogg celebration!”

Viewers will tune in as Snoop and his company roast this universally hated yr and dance into 2021, that includes music by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck. This system may also embody a particular sword-swallowing stunt carried out by “Go-Huge Present” contestant Andrew Stanton.

Moreover, digital celebration attendees will get a entrance row seat to tour Snoop’s Compound, together with his basketball court docket, recording studio, engaging Doggyland on line casino and arcade room. The particular may also embody visits from Snoop’s illustrious buddies who will drop by to take part in impromptu performances and different acts.

“Go-Huge Present” is hosted by Kreischer with superstar judges Snoop, Dawson, Nettles and Rhodes. The collection was produced on the Macon Coliseum, the place contenders and employees operated underneath coronavirus security protocols and remoted collectively at some stage in manufacturing.  

Followers can RSVP at SnoopNYE.com.

