Snoop Dogg Wants a New ‘Mythic Quest’ Expansion in Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV Plus launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Mythic Quest,” which can premiere to the streamer on Might 7 with the primary two episodes of the nine-episode season.

Following the success of the Raven’s Banquet online game, the brand new season sees that a lot of the crew has returned to the workplace to assist launch an epic new growth. Nevertheless, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) battle with the sport’s route.

“We’ve been working rather well collectively,” Ian assures earlier than yelling “growth” post-fist bump with Poppy.

“I’ve seen this sample earlier than,” David (David Hornsby) responds. “It’s the calm earlier than the divorce.”

Within the meantime, the remainder of the crew is determining problems with their very own. C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles unresolved points from his previous; the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) check not simply video video games, however an workplace romance, and David grapples with dropping one more girl in his life when Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to help Brad (Danny Pudi). Getting alongside along with your co-workers in any case, because the trailer asserts, is a full-time job. The collection will even function Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. Snoop Dogg, who seems in the trailer is likely one of the new season’s visitor stars. “Drunk Historical past” creator and actor Derek Waters is one other.

“Mythic Quest” was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. They govt produce alongside Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, Gérard Guillemot and Hornsby. A particular standalone episode, “Everbright,” will stream forward of the brand new collection premiere on April 16.