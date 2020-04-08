Snotsicles and snowdrifts: Extreme climate science

‘Snotsicles’ – distinctly unattractive plenty of frozen snot – are simply among the challenges of doing science in a spot as excessive because the Antarctic.

Scientists concern the Thwaites Glacier could possibly be starting a means of catastrophic collapse.

There may be greater than three metres of potential sea degree rise within the ice of West Antarctica, sufficient to swamp lots of the nice cities of the world and drive tons of of hundreds of thousands of individuals from their properties.

The BBC’s chief atmosphere correspondent, Justin Rowlatt travelled with a workforce of scientists who’re a part of a $50 million joint US-UK undertaking.

However, as he found, doing science in one of the excessive environments on Earth just isn’t straightforward.

Filming by Jemma Cox