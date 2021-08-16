Snowfall talks about the way forward for the Overwatch League and reassures gamers

Studies claiming that the eSports event Overwatch League could have a “twelve months damage” they’re false, in line with OWL Vice President Jon Spector.

The eSports web page GGRecon printed a tale mentioning resources who claimed that the Overwatch League, the Overwatch esports league arranged via Activision Snowfall, would take a complete yr off for his 2022 season.

Moreover, it was once mentioned that the cause of this extend had one thing to do with Overwatch 2. However el tweet the Spector, which was once despatched to IGN when requested for a remark, discredits this. Then, Whilst the dates for the 2022 season have now not been introduced, a one-year extend isn’t expected.

The Overwatch League was once hit onerous via the COVID-19 pandemic. Simply earlier than the pandemic, OWL was once getting ready to in any case check a brand new structure, however those plans had been spoiled because of shuttle restrictions and indoor conferences. As a substitute, OWL resorted to a far flung digital configuration with video games between groups that happened utterly on-line.

There could also be the subject of Activision Snowfall’s ongoing lawsuit casting a shadow over all of the corporate. IGN continues to practice the tale intently. Nowadays, with out going any longer, now we have had two new chapters.

For now, the Overwatch League plans to renew in-person occasions beginning in September. Overwatch groups in areas like China additionally resumed restricted face-to-face occasions.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing and the brand new Delta variant is on the upward thrust, so the Overwatch League will most probably will track those adjustments in actual time previous to the deliberate go back to are living occasions later this yr.

