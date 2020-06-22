Snowpiercer: 9 Big Questions We Have After Episode 6

Warning! The next comprises spoilers for the Snowpiercer episode “Hassle Comes Sideways.” Learn at your personal danger!

A near-disaster saved the day on the most recent Snowpiercer, at the least for anybody named Melanie Cavill. The Thirdies have been about to kick off step one of their rebellion, however a well-timed prepare emergency appeared to revive prepare’s religion in Mr. Wilford, in addition to a non-mutinous established order.