Snowpiercer: 9 Big Questions We Have After Episode 7

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Snowpiercer episode “The Universe Is Detached.” Learn at your personal threat!
Shit is getting actual on Snowpiercer and, if I am being completely trustworthy, I did not fairly anticipate it. The revolution appears to be proper across the nook, and there are nonetheless three episodes to go in Season 1. I am grateful this present has not as soon as taken its foot off the fuel for the reason that premiere, however I’ve extra questions now than ever earlier than in mild of all Snowpiercer‘s unpredictable moments.
There’s simply a lot that occurred on “The Universe Is Detached” that’s worthy of discussions and speculations, and I’ve coated a whole lot of it beneath. This is what I am desirous about after Episode 7, and why I am a bit of mad at Josie regardless that she’s possible lifeless.
Would Ruth Actually Take Over For Melanie?
Proper now, I feel all viewers are conscious that the Snowpiercer‘s inside workings could be an actual shitshow if it wasn’t for Melanie Cavill. As the true Mr. Wilford, she’s the issue solver and grasp engineer, even when the residents of the practice assume she’s simply Wilford’s mouthpiece. Judging by the chilly alternate between Melanie and Ruth on the finish, I consider the present is indicating that Ruth is having ideas about taking her coworker’s job if the Folgers can swing it, although I feel she’d balk at subbing for Melanie if she truly knew the entire story.
Why Did not Josie Use The Freezing Machine On Melanie?
Snowpiercer appeared to indicate the loss of life of Josie tonight, and whereas I might usually be leery of shopping for into an off-screen loss of life, Melanie exiting that frozen room appeared seemingly made issues as open and closed because it will get. It was a devastating loss of life, although I can not assist however really feel some anger over Josie’s failed alternative to freeze Melanie’s head off when choking her with the machine’s tube. The swap was proper there, and Josie may’ve taken Melanie out with ease! I clearly perceive why it did not occur for the sake of the narrative, however perhaps the scene may’ve been dealt with only a bit otherwise, in order that it wasn’t so apparent that Josie missed such a golden alternative.
Will Zarah Really feel The Wrath Of The Tail?
With Josie supposedly lifeless, and Layton rallying the tail and third class for revolution, one has to surprise what’s going to occur to Zarah. She offered out Josie to Melanie in entrance of the entire again automotive, and whereas she was mainly threatened to undergo with it, the Tailees have been livid to see certainly one of their former comrades develop into a traitor. I might assume she’ll be in some hazard if she occurs to cross paths with any of the Tailees quickly, so hopefully Layton shall be there to intervene and maintain her out of hurt’s approach.
Has Melanie Misplaced Management Of The Prepare?
Melanie remains to be operating issues on the finish of Snowpiercer‘s seventh episode, however I feel it is greater than truthful so as to add “solely barely” to that. Unrest is now coming from all lessons throughout the practice, and she or he simply needed to homicide Layton’s love curiosity in a life-or- loss of life scenario. Melanie regarded chilly and calm on the finish, however what she ought to actually be feeling is worry and anxiousness. All the things is spiraling uncontrolled, and given all her insiders, I discover it exhausting to consider she does not already know {that a} revolt is coming.
Melanie’s Secret Has To Come Out Quickly, Proper?
If Layton hoped Melanie’s secret would keep beneath wraps till he had extra time to organize, he most likely should not have confided in LJ Folger. I feel Layton most likely is aware of she’ll drop that data the primary likelihood she will get, nevertheless, which is exactly why he selected to inform her, regardless of their previous collectively. Plus, different characters are in on the information by now, so I can not think about Melanie will make it by way of one other episode with out being uncovered because the precise Mr. Wilford.
Can LJ Be Trusted?
Even when the overarching objective is to let the practice know the Mr. Wilford secret as quickly as doable, I am nonetheless fairly nervous about Layton letting LJ in on Melanie’s alter ego. LJ is the true wildcard of Snowpiercer, and whereas she would most likely love a revolution to combine issues up, she’s only a fan of chaos basically. I may see her enjoying together with the tail and third class, solely to stir the pot even additional in sudden approach down the road. Bringing LJ into all this was a foul transfer when you ask me, however nobody did, so I am going to simply sit on this thought till I am proper.
Who Will Management The Prepare If There’s A Revolution?
A possible team-up between the tail and third class would make for a stable revolution aboard the Snowpiercer, however is that a greater guess for victory than the primary class with the facility of Commander Gray and the Jackboots? It is exhausting to say, particularly with the second class nonetheless up within the air on the place they’d fall in a battle. Given the strain between Bess and Jinju, I might wager the second class would skew largely in favor of sustaining class hierarchy, which might pair them with the primary. I additionally maintain questioning how this practice will maintain transferring if everyone seems to be preventing and nobody is definitely working, which has me pondering if anybody shall be in control of the practice by the point that is over.
Can The Prepare Survive With out Melanie?
Everybody appears intent on bringing down Melanie Cavill, although not one particular person has stopped to audibly take into account the affect of doing so. Even Layton, who sussed out she’s been working as Mr. Wilford, does not totally notice how integral she is to maintaining this practice operating, to not point out the day-to-day choices she has to make to maintain everybody alive. I feel it is clear that neither aspect of this upcoming revolution can deal with a practice disaster almost in addition to she will, and main issues will floor if both aspect removes her completely.
Can Layton Be The Chief He Wants To Be?
Andre Layton is the extremely intelligent hero of this present, and he typically will get outcomes. I ought to remind everybody, although, that even when he was within the tail, he wasn’t thought of a definitive chief. so I discover it exhausting to consider he is up for the problem of operating your complete practice if he comes out on prime. Main a revolution is one factor, however sustaining order afterward and beginning the brand new regular shall be one thing else completely.
Snowpiercer airs on TNT Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the collection and for the newest occurring on the earth of tv and films.
