Snowpiercer: 9 Big Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale

Warning! The following will comprise spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Snowpiercer. Learn at your individual threat!

Snowpiercer Season 1 got here to fairly an thrilling ending on TNT, and in what appears like par for the course, the finale left us with some inquiries to ponder. Some may even say they’re simply concerning the largest questions of the season, since Layton’s brief rule over the titular practice could also be in jeopardy due to an sudden arrival that units up Season 2.