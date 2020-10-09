Snowpiercer season 2 trailer introduces Sean Bean as villain Wilford

TNT’s post-apocalyptic thriller sequence Snowpiercer is again earlier than you possibly can blink within the eye of a blizzard, on twenty fifth January 2021, with a brand new super-villain on board: Sean Bean performs Mr Wilford, a person intent on dividing and conquering the passengers.

A brand new trailer for season two was launched on the digital New York Comedian Con panel.

The 2 sides are pitted towards one another as season two is teased.

The unofficial chief on board, Layton (Daveed Diggs), says: “Each revolution begins as a seed. It festers and spreads like a wildfire. The gates are kicked down and the citadel is stormed…”

Wilford then says, ominously: “Allow us to bear in mind this second, this chance, to set the world straight once more.”

Layton responds: “You would possibly suppose that is the place the revolution ends. Actually. It’s solely simply begun.”

The sequence primarily based on the 2013 movie by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), which was primarily based on a French graphic novel, premiered earlier this 12 months on Netflix within the UK and is ready on a prepare of the identical title, which perpetually circles the globe following an occasion that turned the world right into a frozen and inhospitable, lifeless panorama.

Snowpiercer is a tribal, stomping, hell-train of a trip which follows the struggles of the few people nonetheless alive on the planet, who’re battling for his or her rights as class warfare is waged on the prepare.

In season two, the survivors of the Tailies revolution try to take care of peace on board the hell-train, with Layton rising as the prepare’s chief. However Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) has discovered that the unscrupulous Wilford continues to be alive.

She is aware of how harmful he’s to their existence and she or he dangers going outdoors to stop him invading the Snowpiercer.

In the meantime, a brand new character for season two, her daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), is revealed to be Wilford’s new affiliate.

Christmas is likely to be frosty on the Cavills this 12 months.

Deadline reported Snowpiercer present runner Graeme Manson saying one of many key factors about season two was Layton taking accountability for creating a brand new democracy. “Then, Wilford’s prepare arrives on the horizon, and season two is that this very well timed examination of authoritarianism developing towards a fledgling democracy, and the difficulties of that. It finds Melanie and Layton on the identical foot, which [marks] the following chapter of this relationship. So, season two provides much more, with the complication of Wilford, the horrible nemesis, after which Rowan’s character.”

It’s not but clear when Snowpiercer season two will likely be obtainable within the UK.

