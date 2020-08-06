Snyder Cut Fan Poster Shows Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern Against Darkseid

In case you’re out of the loop, Ryan Reynolds just lately debunked the rumor that he’s enjoying Hawkman within the upcoming Black Adam film, however he additionally talked about that he’d like to be within the Snyder Cut and heard he “could already be in it.” Whereas one would think about that’s only a traditional Reynolds joke given how usually he pokes enjoyable of Green Lantern, some people wanting ahead to the Snyder Cut have nonetheless questioned if this iteration of the character may seem.