So far 43,463 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, which is most affected by Corona, this is the number of active cases

October 27, 2020
Mumbai: The total number of infected people increased to 16,54,028 on Tuesday after 5,363 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. An official of the Health Department has given this information. The department said that 115 more patients died from Kovid-19 in the state. With this, the death toll in the state rose to 43,463. Also Read – Payal Ghosh will remain isolated till the corona test, attended the party in the presence of Ramdas Athawale

The department said in a release that after 7,836 people were cured of the epidemic in the day, they were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of people who have recovered so far in the state to 14,78,496. There are 1,31,544 patients being treated in the state right now. Also Read – Alert: Rapid decline in antibodies protecting from Kovid-19 …

So far, 87,00,033 people have been screened for Kovid-19 in Maharashtra.

There were 801 new cases of corona virus infection in Mumbai city and 23 more patients died. With this, the total number of cases in the metropolis increased to 2,52,886 and the number of dead increased to 10,165.

– 801 new COVID19 cases in Mumbai
-1,043 recoveries and 23 deaths
– Total cases in Mumbai are 2,52,888.
– 2,22,501 patients recovered in Mumbai
– So far 10,165 people have died in Mumbai
– Mumbai has active cases at 19,290

