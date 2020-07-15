So far 99 doctors have been killed due to Corona virus in the country, IMA issued a red alert

new Delhi: The Indian Medical Association said that 99 doctors have died in the country due to Kovid-19. According to the IMA’s National Covid Registry data, a total of 1302 doctors have been infected with Kovid-19. 99 doctors died in it. Among the dead, 73 doctors were over 50 years old, 19 were aged between 35-40 and seven doctors were under 35 years old. Also Read – Air India will send its employees on leave for 5 years, salary will not be given

"The IMA has issued a red alert to take precaution from doctors and medical administrators," the IMA said in a statement. "The IMA has advocated all the best scientific methods from the doctors playing the leadership role."

The IMA has said, "Analysis of the data shows that senior and young doctors are being infected equally by Kovid-19. Death rate is higher among superiors. There is a need to take lessons from this. Rules and discipline should be followed within the hospital."

IMA National President Dr. Rajan Sharma said that medical personnel are playing a major role in the country to deal with the epidemic but the death of doctors from Kovid-19 is a matter of deep concern. He said, “The IMA strongly advocates adopting the best scientific approach.” Doctors need to monitor the situation and take care of themselves, their family, colleagues and employees. “