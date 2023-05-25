So Help Me Todd Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first episode of Scott Prendergast’s legal drama box series So Help Me Todd aired on CBS on September 29, 2022.

The show centres on a gifted but aimless private eye who reluctantly decides to work for his controlling mother’s law office.

Rosa Arrendondo, Inga Schlingmann, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, and Marcia Gay Harden are among its cast members.

Please assist me. Todd is the black sheep for his family and a gifted but aimless, lone investigator who chases Todd.

Todd reluctantly consents to become the in-house investigator at his mother Margaret’s legal practise at her request.

Todd’s propensity to bend the rules in order to get around difficult situations is completely at odds with Margaret’s rigid adherence to the law.

So Help Me Todd constitutes a single of many new shows that CBS is handing out this autumn that will debut on television.

The drama-comedy series centres on Margaret Wright, a clever and accomplished attorney with considerably less successful personal connections.

Then there is her child Todd, a private eye and the misfit of the family, who grudgingly agrees to serve as the in-house investigator for his controlling mother’s legal practise.

The pair is always at each other’s throats on the programme, but they also learn how to cooperate and solve crimes.

So Help Me Todd is one for the many CBS pilots you’ve should watch when it premieres later this year if you’ve been looking for a new programme to watch in the wake of the many layoffs of your beloved shows.

The drama series includes many excellent performers that do a great job of putting this programme to life, in addition to telling a unique plot that is likely to fascinate viewers.

The amazing staff members who worked diligently behind the scenes in order to make this event a reality will also astonish you.

The list, which revealed a number of new programmes that will debut this year and span many genres, was previously something that people were eagerly waiting for CBS to reveal.

The network has a wide selection of TV shows with novel subjects that are accessible to everyone. You’ll probably love what’s in store if you like CBS’ standard alternate-spelling stuff.

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Release Date

One of the most popular television shows, So Help Me Todd, debuted on September 29, 2022.

This television show gets a new season after just the first few episodes of its launch garnered such widespread acclaim.

Yes! A few So Help Me Todd Season 1 episodes have been updated before the season’s conclusion and debut.

After the previous episode’s broadcast, the fans were so enthralled by this series that they were eager to learn when So Help Me Todd Season 1 Episode 3 will be aired.

When will the third episode, which is the next one, air? On October 13, 2022, So Show Me Todd Season 1 Episode 3 will be broadcast impromptu.

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Cast

Since much of the material is being kept below wraps fo the time being, CBS hasn’t revealed anything about the celebrity cast’s appearances in this next futuristic series.

According to Deadline, Elizabeth Klaviter, who served as the showrunner and policy-making producer for CBS’ drama series Clarice, has been chosen to temporarily fill both roles on the network’s recently picked-up hour-long series.

She flourishes alongside Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, whom were hired as executive producers and showrunners for the pilot of the brilliant drama created by CBS TV Studios. Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin are the series’ leads.

After the pilot, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo Klaviter co-starred in the CBS Studios and MGM TV co-production Clarice.

The Resident, a medical drama on Fox, was one of her first projects as executive producer. Before that, she spent over a decade working on the ABC dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practise, eventually becoming a co-executive producer on the parent series. APA, the Circle of Misunderstanding, and lawyer Jared Levine are her legal representatives.

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Trailer

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Plot

Todd works as a private investigator in Portland. He does part-time work for health insurance companies to ensure that claims aren’t being paid out excessively. He’s not a horrible man, however.

In the first segment of So Help Me Todd, episode 1, Todd decides that Betty was actually fabricating a wound in order to get her insurance claim, but he subsequently absolves her when he learns that she had children.

Margaret, his dominating mother, is a successful attorney. She manages her business while admonishing Todd to leave Allison alone. Todd is now residing in the garage of her sister and her spouse.

As the pair moves, Margaret’s husband Harry departs for elsewhere. Instead, Margaret is presently defending Kim, the daughter of her friend Cecelia, in a murder case. The trial has been put on hold because the prosecutor was ordered to take it easy following a major concussion case.

Margaret reassures Kim, though, that they will begin on Monday anyway. Margaret agitatedly tells Todd that she can’t locate Harry when he attempts to smuggle a cheque to her for the funds he ‘owes’ her.

He’s been missing for five hours and has Parkinson’s. His father suffered brain cancer and ended his life. But Todd is just now becoming aware of all of this.

Using his abilities, Todd is able to get Harry’s current address from the provider of credit cards to a residence in Gresham, which he acquired in a different way. They make changes to the address and watch for activity.

Todd learns about Kim’s case during the conversation, although he is dubious of the prosecutor’s (Christopher’s) account.

After doing some research, he comes across a video which the prosecutor’s daughter published in which he can be seen clearly seated at a desk.

Margaret runs to the neighbourhood court because she believes the state is hiding something. Her concerns turned out to be valid.

The series’ detailed story summary, as stated on the official CBS website, is as follows: “As a little boy, Todd wanted nothing except to be a private investigator.

Now he is, he is quite good at it. the remainder of his erratic life? That puzzles several people, especially his very accomplished legal mother.

He grudgingly accepts when she offers him a position as an internal investigator for her secure as a means of helping him get his act together—as long as Mom lets her let her adult son be who he needs him to be.