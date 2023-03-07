So Help Me Todd Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

People have been waiting to hear whether there will be a second season or not. Reviews and how popular the show is on social media can give an idea of how much interest there is in the series. This has made people more curious than ever! Nielsen says that since its premiere in September, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday’s number-one new show. On average, 6.3 million people watch each episode, and that number goes up to 7.4 million if you count both live and 35-day multiplatform viewing.

With this kind of response, it’s not unexpected that the network renewed it for another season so quickly. If you want to know, among other things, how the renewal process is going, you don’t have to look any further. Read all the way to the end to find all the answers.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Renewal Status

So Help Me Todd will come back for another season. CBS announced today that the hit drama series starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin will return in the 2023-2024 broadcast season. This is because the show has been getting good ratings.

The early renewal is still going on. So Help Me Todd’s version of Cinderella. Early on in the pilot stage, the project took a big hit when Geena Davis was replaced by Marcia Gay Harden as the female lead opposite Sean Astin. Despite this, the project stayed in the middle of the pack until the end of the pilot season, when it did well in testing and got picked up for a full season.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know all the details about the official cast list for the next season. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Keeping that in mind, check out the possible season cast below:

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Skylar Astin as Todd

Madeline Wise as Allison

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle

Inga Schlingmann as Susan

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey

Also, it’s possible that the cast of the show could grow.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Plot

The show is about a talented but aimless private investigator who reluctantly consented to work at his overbearing mother’s law firm. So, the plot is likely to keep going in the same direction. The main character is a private investigator whose instincts as a PI are good, but he has no direction and is the black sheep of his family. Margaret, Todd’s strong-willed mother, makes him agree to work as an in-house investigator at her law firm in Portland, Oregon, even though he doesn’t want to. Margaret believes in following the law to the letter, which is very different from Todd, who often breaks the law to get out of sticky situations.

“The chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on So Help Me Todd is unbeatable,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The show’s unique mix of gripping legal drama, laugh-out-loud funny jokes, and interesting family dysfunction makes it easy to see why the audience keeps growing. I’m glad that these two unique characters and their funny back-and-forth will be back for a second season.

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret, Skylar Astin as Todd, Madeline Wise as Allison, Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann as Susan, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey are all expected to play their roles again. Scott Prendergast created the show, and, Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman are the show’s executive producers. So Help Me Todd, which is made by CBS Studios, is the second CBS drama and second new series to be picked up for the 2023–24 season. It joins Fire Country, which was already renewed.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date

The show’s first season came out on September 29, 2022, and it will end on March 9, 2023. There are fifteen episodes in the first season. The show’s creators renewed it for a season 2 in February 2023, but they haven’t said when it will come out yet. Since the first season is still going on, it might take a while to find out when the second season will come out.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episodes and Streaming Options

Even though the correct number of episodes for So Help Me Todd Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, we can anticipate an equivalent range of episodes with an average running time of 43 minutes, just like the first season. Also, we’d like to point out that the episodes can be different depending on the message the show wants to send, which can make the total number of episodes go up or down.

Is there a trailer for So Help Me Todd Season 2?

Unfortunately, the streaming service hasn’t put out the official trailer for it yet. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out!

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Review

So Help Me Todd is a great CBS show that gets a lot out of this flexibility. Each episode gives Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Skylar Astin) Wright, a mother, and son, a new case and a chance to fix their strained relationship. At the beginning of the season, there isn’t a clear direction or formula further than the cases to solve. But over time, So Help Me Todd settles on one and becomes a very good TV show.

Each episode of this show about a hard-working, smart, and successful lawyer named Margaret Wright is like a short story. After he indicates himself as a good investigator, her firm also hires her son Todd. After he did some sneaky things at his last job, his professional license was taken away and his life was almost over. Todd starts over at the law firm and seems to use his gut to break the rules and help her mother’s customers out of trouble. Most of the time, his unusual way of doing things pays off big for Margaret, who is always concerned that he will get into trouble.

By episode three, the writers appeared to have a good idea of how to make and distribute the puzzle pieces in a fair and logical way. That was the turning point for So Help Me Todd, when it started making money and found a formula that worked. Since the show’s creators chose this format, it can’t be said that the investigations and outcomes aren’t predictable.