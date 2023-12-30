So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

So Help Me Todd starts its exciting second season, which will be full of funny moments, unexpected turns, and sweet friendships. It was a big deal when this American show made its debut in 2022, and it still makes people laugh and smile.

Soon, the book will reveal its release date. Todd will have strange legal problems and funny interactions with his mother, Margaret, and their diverse team. When it first aired over a year ago, CBS’s So Help Me Todd quickly became one of the most popular court dramas on TV. The show will now have a second season, which will start early next year.

The show, which starred Skylar Astin, had its launch on CBS on September 29, 2022, as part of their fall lineup. The double strike, which slowed down almost everything in Hollywood, caused a significant delay in the date this year.

This upcoming second season looks like it will be even more powerful and memorable, thanks to its interesting plot and great cast. Thrilled fans are asking on social media when the much-anticipated second season will air.

Over 7 million people watched each episode of Help Me Todd, so it was an instant hit. People liked how sweet the relationship between Margaret and Todd was, how funny the show was, and how well the actors played their parts.

What Is The Renewal Status Of So Help Me Todd Season 2?

Earlier this year, the show So Help Me Todd was finally picked up again. Now we know for sure that the show will come again on February 15, 2024, as creator and executive director Scott Prendergast recently said. The second season of So Help Me Todd is set to start on CBS at 9:00 p.m. EST.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date:

On May 18, 2023, the last episode of “So Help Me Todd”‘s season aired. Despite being revived in February 2023, the release of Season 2 of “So Help Me Todd” was delayed due to two significant work stops.

From August 2024 to September 2024, there was a Writers Guild of America strike. But TV shows couldn’t start up again until the SAG-AFTRA players strike finished.

The 118-day disagreement finished on November 9, 2023. Four days later, the So Help Me Todd account upon X said that Season 2 of the show had already begun filming. Long time, no see, Toddies, the post said. When would be a good time to get together? How about February 15?

CBS announced that Season 2 of the court comedy would be the main show on its much later than planned regular season schedule. Shows like “Help Me Todd” will run on CBS at 9 p.m. on Thursday nights starting February 15, 2024.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Cast:

Skylark Astin, winner of three Teen Choice Awards, will play Todd on the TV show, and Marcia Gay Harden will play smart, careful lawyer Margeret Wright. Many awards and wins have been given to the American actor, including two PrimeTime Emmy Awards, a Critics Choice Movie Award, and an Academy Award.

Skylar Astin plays Todd

Tristen J. Winger plays Lyle

Madeline Wise plays Allison

Inga Schlingmann plays Susan

Marcia Gay Harden plays Margaret

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo plays Francey

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Storyline:

In Season 2, the regular story points established in Season 1 of “So Help Me Todd” are expected to continue at a rapid pace. Every week there will be a new case, and others of them might have something to do with Todd and Margaret’s long and interesting pasts.

The mother and son will have to work together to solve the case. Todd will do some strange things to help them, while his mom will use her degree and skills as a lawyer to free their client. As always, Todd will work with Lyle to make his ideas and plans come true.

Allison Todd is Todd’s sister. Like their mom, she is very straight-forward, but she is a doctor as opposed to a lawyer. She will definitely be back to offer medical advice and a contrast to Todd as well as Margaret’s personalities.

As always, Francey is going to be there to add her wit as well as her diligent work. And Susan and Todd’s love problems will keep getting worse. Also, don’t forget about Todd’s bigger brother Lawrence, his wife Chet Venables, and their child Clem.

Scott Prendergast, the author of “So Help Me Todd,” promised OregonLive in February 2023 that Season 2 would likely feature a grand wedding episode filmed in Portland, Oregon, the show’s setting.

Prendergast said, “I cannot disclose the identity of the couple getting married.” “But I do want to film at some famous places in Portland, and I’m in the process of hiring a famous band from that city to play a wedding band.”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Trailer Release:

The show’s creators have not announced when Season 2 of So Help Me Todd will be released, so the video has not been posted yet. You can watch a preview for So Help Me, Todd’s first season, though.

Where To Watch So Help Me Todd Season 2:

There are 21 shows in the first season, which you can watch on Paramount+ right now. The shows of Season 2 will air on CBS on Thursday nights at a normal time, and then they will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

How Many Episodes Of So Help Me Todd Season 2 Are There?

No information from the network has been given about how many shows there will be in the next season. But people in the business say it will probably only have 10 to 13 episodes, down from the 21 shows in the first season.