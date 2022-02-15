So I have transferred almost all my Spotify lists to Tidal, Apple Music and YouTube Music for free so as not to lose my music collection

The audio streaming offer that we currently have is overwhelming. As with video on demand, streaming music platforms are commonplace. There’s Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music… A great offer that, however, can have a hit when changing from one to another.

Unlike video, with music one of the options is not just to listen to something at the moment, but to create collections of our favorite songs through lists. Lists that are exclusive to the platform on which we have created it, which means that moving from one platform to another is not something very attractive. However, in this tutorial we are going to explain how to export the created content.

A list on all platforms





It is not easy to make the leap from one musical platform to another and it is not especially so because of what it can mean losing a music library built up over months or years. Since we have a wide range of platforms, it may be the case that we want to go from one to another and take the content with us or that we are simply users of more than one platform.

This is what a service like Tunemymusic allows. With a similar operation to Soundiiz, Tunemymusic is free, albeit with one limitation. Only lists with a maximum of 500 songs can be exported. If we want to go over that figure, we have to pay.

However, that figure is more than enough for most users, so we are going to see what the process that we have to carry out is like. We can exchange music from all kinds of platforms and between all of them. Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music… In addition, the paid version allows you to synchronize the lists or export to CSV or TXT files.

For the example, the first step is to access the Tunemymusic website and select the source of the songs, disks or lists that we want to export. For the occasion I use Spotify, but it can be any other platform.





Next, the web he will ask us to give him access to our account in order to access the content. If you don’t trust, don’t worry. At the end of the process, you can revoke access from the streaming platform so that other applications can access it.

The web application guides us step by step and the next thing it does is list all the content we have created in playlist form. Let’s select the one we want to export.





There the process can change. On some platforms, like Spotify, we must copy the URL of the content we want to export. In my case I have added it from the Spotify application itself using the option “Upload from your Spotify account”.





Now it’s time select the platform to which we want to export the content. We can export the list to any platform of which we are users. The only requirement is to give access to the web again to be able to access the application.









Once we have taken these steps, the web service starts the export or import process. A process that will last more or less depending on the number of songs to pass.





At the end, Tunemymusic warns that the process has finished and we can check how the list in question has been exported.





At this point, it is time to withdraw the permissions that we have granted. At this point the process may differ depending on the platform. In the case of Spotify we go to the account option and in the left panel we will see the “Apps” option. Inside we will see a list with all the applications that have access and the option “Remove Access”.

If it is YouTube or YouTube Music, we must withdraw access from the Google website where the granted permissions are managed.

Inside Image | cottonbro