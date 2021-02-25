So Ji Sub In Talks For New Crime Drama

So Ji Sub is likely to be showing in a brand new drama!

On February 24, Korean information outlet Ilgan Sports activities reported that the actor can be taking a job within the upcoming Netflix manufacturing “Mannequin Household” (literal title). So Ji Sub’s company 51K later acknowledged, “So Ji Sub has obtained a suggestion for a job in Netflix’s ‘Mannequin Household’ and is reviewing it positively.”

“Mannequin Household” will comply with what occurs when an abnormal household that’s on the snapping point as a consequence of chapter and inside feuds will get concerned with a bloodthirsty drug ring. In the midst of harmful missions and shut calls, the family members will band collectively and turn out to be a mannequin household as they arise towards the drug ring that threatens their livelihoods. On the helm of the manufacturing is producing director (PD) Kim Jin Woo, who directed “Love Alarm 2.”

If So Ji Sub accepts the supply, he’ll tackle the position of Ma Kwang Chul, the drug ring’s merciless however quick-witted second-in-command. Beginning off as an everyday good-for-nothing working playing locations and leisure institutions, he catches the attention of the drug ring’s boss and finally ends up taking up a administration position. After looking for traces of the gang members who disappeared whereas delivering cash to a service provider ship, he runs right into a common household.

So Ji Sub beforehand starred within the movie “Confession” and is presently filming for the upcoming movie “Alien” (literal title).

