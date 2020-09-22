So Ji Sub Makes Generous Donation To Help Communities In Need

So Ji Sub has made a considerate donation to help underprivileged senior residents.

On September 21, the worldwide reduction and improvement group Good Neighbors said, “So Ji Sub has donated 100 million received (roughly $85,700) to assist marginalized communities forward of Chuseok [the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving].”

The actor’s donation can be used to supply meals, hygiene merchandise for COVID-19 prevention, and objects for the winter season to senior residents who’re residing alone and never sufficiently supported by welfare providers.

Beforehand, So Ji Sub made a donation of 350 million received (roughly $299,950) to Good Neighbors towards the battle in opposition to COVID-19. In March, the actor donated to assist 2,000 youngsters of low-income households obtain each day requirements, and he despatched 5,820 items of anti-contamination clothes to medical groups positioned in Daegu. In April, So Ji Sub additionally helped 145 underprivileged youngsters obtain good units for his or her training.

So Ji Sub grew to become a member of Good Neighbors’s The Neighbors Membership in 2017, a standing awarded to those that have made contributions of at the very least 10 million received (roughly $8,570) a yr to the worldwide humanitarian NGO.

A director from Good Neighbors commented, “So Ji Sub’s optimistic affect can be handed on as a terrific supply of consolation and hope to these in want who’re experiencing onerous instances, particularly this yr.”

Watch So Ji Sub within the movie “A Firm Man” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)