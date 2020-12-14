So Ju Yeon And Kim Yo Han Experience The Excitement Of First Love In Upcoming Drama

Kakao M’s upcoming drama “A Love So Lovely” launched its first set of stills starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han and So Ju Yeon!

“A Love So Lovely” is the Korean remake of the favored 2017 Chinese language drama of the identical title. It’s a few vivid and energetic highschool pupil named Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her childhood good friend named Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), on whom she has had a crush for 17 years.

Already, viewers are extremely anticipating the romance between the chilly and good-looking Cha Heon and the lovable Shin Sol Yi, who’s an skilled at confessing. The upcoming digital drama may have 24 episodes with every episode being roughly 20 minutes lengthy.

Kim Yo Han will probably be enjoying Cha Heon, the right pupil at Yooil Excessive College who has all of it from brains to beauty. Though he appears cold-hearted due to the best way he states the reality with an detached expression, he’s truly a warmhearted character who’s clumsy at expressing his emotions.

Even earlier than information of her casting, followers have been hoping for So Ju Yeon to tackle the position of the endearing lead. Though she’s clumsy, Shin Sol Yi has a cheerful and optimistic character. She isn’t afraid to inform Cha Heon how she feels about him, confessing to him each time she has the possibility. Regardless of being in a one-sided love with many issues and points, Shin Sol Yi will contact viewers together with her infinite constructive power.

The new stills seize the couple as they put together to embark on a refreshing and lovely romance. Cha Heon and Shin Sol Yi look into one another’s eyes on the faculty library and alongside a stunning forest path, conveying the heart-fluttering emotions of old flame. In the stills, Shin Sol Yi shares a candy smile as she expresses her unchanging love, whereas Cha Heon exudes a heat and affectionate vibe in contrast to his traditional chilly picture.

In one other photograph, Cha Heon makes viewers’ hearts flutter as he gently approaches Shin Sol Yi, who has unintentionally fallen asleep. The picturesque second raises anticipation for Cha Heon and Shin Sol Yi’s romantic chemistry and upcoming story about old flame.

“A Love So Lovely” will premiere on December 28 and air each Monday, Thursday, and Saturday on KakaoTV at 5 p.m. KST.

