So many hundred crores spent on 58 foreign visits of Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a total of 58 countries from March 2015 to November 2109 and a total of Rs 517.82 crore was spent on these visits. This information was given in Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralitharan also said that these visits by the Prime Minister have increased other countries’ understanding of India’s approach on bilateral, regional and global issues and strengthened relations.

Fauzia Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party (Rankapa) wanted to know from the government how many countries the Prime Minister has visited from 2015 to date and the total expenditure incurred on these visits.

In response, Muralitharan said, “Since 2015, the Prime Minister has visited 58 countries. A total of Rs 517.82 crore was spent on these trips. “

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that their mutual discussions during the Prime Minister’s foreign visits have increased other countries’ understanding of India’s approach on bilateral, regional and global issues and these negotiations have led to trade and investment, technology, maritime Relations with them have been strengthened in many areas including cooperation, space, defense cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

He said, “This strengthening of relations has contributed to India’s national development agenda for promoting our economic development and for the betterment of our citizens.”

Muralitharan said that India is now contributing immensely to embodying global agenda on a multilateral level including climate change, international crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation, and international organizations such as the International Solar Alliance and the Alliance for Disaster Enabled Infrastructure Is offering its unique initiatives to the world for issues.