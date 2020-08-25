….. So Monsoon session will start from 14th September, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the Cabinet has recommended to call the upcoming monsoon session from 14 September. According to sources, a total of 18 meetings are proposed during this session lasting till October 1. Detailed information about it will be released soon. Vigorous preparations are going on for the monsoon session because in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic, a lot is going to happen for the first time in parliamentary history. Also Read – Fear of Corona, no paper copy of ordinances will be distributed in the upcoming parliament session

According to officials, new arrangements are being made to follow the proper distance. For example, both house halls and galleries are likely to be used to seat members. According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, during the proceedings of the session, members of the upper house will sit in both the house chambers and galleries. Also Read – From social distancing to display screens, preparations are being made before the monsoon session of Parliament begins.

Normally both houses meet together but sources say that due to extraordinary circumstances this time, one house will sit in the morning and the other will be held in the evening. For the first time in the history of the Indian Parliament, such an arrangement will be held where 60 members will sit in the House chamber and 51 members will sit in the Rajya Sabha galleries. Apart from this, the remaining 132 members will sit in the House chamber of the Lok Sabha. Also Read – Preparations for the operation of the monsoon session of Parliament in full swing, SOP will be released soon, it is not possible to start before this date

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is also making similar arrangements for seating of members. Large display screens and consoles will be installed for the first time for participation from the galleries. Special wires will be laid between the two houses and polycarbonate sheets will be arranged between the chairs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on 17 July and decided to use the chambers and galleries of both the houses after deliberating on various options for running the session. Naidu instructed the officials to complete the preparations for the session by the third week of August, so that this system could be inspected and it could be finalized. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has also been working continuously for this work for the last two weeks.

Due to the epidemic, the duration of the budget session of Parliament was cut and on March 23, both houses were adjourned sine die. According to tradition, there should be no interval of six months between two sessions.