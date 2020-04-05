So Sweet! Robert Downey Jr. Gets Birthday Wishes From His Marvel Family

Go away a Remark
On April 4th, Robert Downey Jr. turned 55 years previous. Since we’re all quarantining, he wasn’t capable of have an enormous birthday bash, however that didn’t cease lots of his buddies from wishing him effectively. All through the day, a number of of his MCU colleagues logged onto Twitter to offer him a birthday shoutout.
Chris Evans, a.okay.a. Captain America, began issues off by sharing a candy message (and an lovable behind the scenes picture):
Then Mark “The Unimaginable Hulk” Ruffalo chimed in with a heartfelt be aware in regards to the man of the hour and an even-more-adorable GIF of them hugging:
Principally, all people loves RDJ 3000. Nicely, besides Taika Waititi, who discovered a really Taika Waititi method to mark the event. As a substitute of posting a photograph of Robert Downey Jr., he celebrated the beginning of his buddy by posting an image of Graham Norton:
This mini-Avengers reunion might have been absolutely on-line, but it surely’s fairly apparent that Robert Downey Jr. appreciated all of the birthday greetings. Along with retweeting his buddies’ tweets, he additionally shared a messages of his personal with followers.
In a single tweet, he expressed a honest thanks for all the birthday messages he acquired and included a cheeky GIF of himself as Sherlock Holmes winking that reminds everybody to remain wholesome and secure:
On Fb, he delved in even deeper with an extended thanks message to followers. The submit’s accompanying picture confirmed him sporting a medical masks and gloves and throwing up a peace signal. Although he didn’t go into element, he did trace that he has suffered losses throughout the pandemic, however he additionally harassed the significance of each vigilance and optimism and, most significantly, staying linked throughout these making an attempt instances.
It could actually’t be simple to have a good time a birthday within the midst of one thing like this. So main props to RDJ for utilizing yesterday’s highlight to remind us all to remain the course. He’s considered one of many celebrities who has used his platform to remind followers to observe social distancing over the previous few weeks. A number of of his fellow Avengers have additionally frolicked on-line serving to to maintain followers all over the world entertained whereas we sit round at residence.
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal did the shirtless handstand problem on Instagram, whereas Ryan Reynolds sat again and judged them for it (whereas utilizing his alter ego Deadpool to remind followers to remain the heck residence). Chris Evans learn bedtime tales for the Save The Tales marketing campaign, whereas Brie Larson has been eliciting suggestions from her fellow Animal Crossing addicts on Twitter.
Hopefully by the point RDJ’s 56th birthday rolls round, he’ll have the ability to have a good time along with his buddies in particular person. Anybody who needs to see extra of Downey palling round along with his fellow Avengers can stream nearly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Disney+ now.
