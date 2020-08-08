So tabletop runway is not the cause of the accident? Civil Aviation Minister said – wait for the investigation report to come

New Delhi: There are many speculations about the plane crash at Kozhikode Airport on Friday. However, no strong evidence of this accident has been revealed so far. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who went to Kerala to inspect the accident site, said that he himself has many questions, but be patient till the investigation report comes. Also Read – 9 years ago, on the runway of Kozhikode, expressed concern, the aviation experts had said this

The Civil Aviation Minister said, "Some of my colleagues in the political system have raised questions about this incident without ascertaining the facts of the Kozhikode plane crash." He said that the Kozhikode airport operator has resolved the issues raised regularly by the DGCA, such as accumulation of rubber, blocking the flow of water, cracks on the runways, etc.

The Union Minister tweeted and wrote, "I would like to remind my colleagues that the aircraft B-737-800, which was an accident in Kozhikode, is not a wide body aircraft. Where wide-body aircraft are concerned, the DGCA took a thorough assessment and prescribed comprehensive mitigation measures."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to questions raised by opposition leaders in a tweet. He wrote in his next tweet, “AAI had strengthened the runway and after that the necessary permission was issued to operate the wide body aircraft in 2018. As a result, some carriers started operating some flights of wide body aircraft to Kozhikode Airport. “