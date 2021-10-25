So this time there might be no Sunburn EDM pageant in Goa! Tourism Minister made a giant commentary

sunburn edm pageant in goa updates: State tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar mentioned on Monday that the promoters of the sunburn digital dance track pageant (sunburn edm pageant in goa) have now not been allowed to host the development in Goa. The minister mentioned the record used to be nonetheless pending with Leader Minister Pramod Sawant, including that gala’s like Sunburn would assist draw in the “richest vacationers” to the coastal state.Additionally Learn – Goa Tourism Tips: Goa wishes wealthy vacationers, now not bus chefs: State Tourism Minister

Ajgaonkar instructed the media on the Goa Secretariat, "I've now not given permission for sunburn but. The record is with the Leader Minister." On Sunday, organizers of the high-profile live performance 'Percept Are living' had mentioned that the fifteenth version of the pageant might be held in Goa and best individuals who've won each the vaccination doses might be allowed on the match.

The minister mentioned that he has directed the tourism director to learn how the development is being promoted with out the permission of the state executive. "I do not know on what foundation (organisers) are selling (pageant), I've requested the director to talk to them," he mentioned.

Leader Minister Pramod Sawant mentioned the pageant might be held in Goa “if the COVID state of affairs is below regulate.” Ajgaonkar mentioned, “We’d like vacationers. If we would like the richest vacationers, we must arrange such occasions.”

On 19 October, the tourism minister had mentioned that the state executive used to be now not curious about low-budget vacationers to come back to the state, including that Goa sought after to draw the “richest vacationers”.

