So we can preserve the data from StackOverflow’s Dev Stories before it closes in April (and update it from GitHub)

The famous Stack Overflow developer portal it was bought in June 2021 by the Dutch technology company Prosus. This change of ownership generated changes in the portal’s own strategy, beginning with the announcement, two months ago, of the imminent closure of their Dev Stories, a very popular online CV format in the software development industry.

But now, one week before Dev Stories say goodbye On April 1st, a Spanish startup has just launched a solution for prevent all those tons of data from being lost forever on training, professional experience and development projects.





The post with the worst rating in the history of Stack Overflow is precisely the announcement of the closure of their Dev Stories



Ejemplo de Dev Story en Stack Overflow.

What is Manfred and what does it offer the Stack Overflow user?

Manfred, a small company dedicated to attracting and retaining talent, decided to bring forward the launch of its new platform free career management program —scheduled for this summer— with the aim of being able to offer the millions of developers who had trusted the Stack Overflow Dev Stores a means not only to safeguard all the information posted on their profiles, but also to keep it online and up-to-date from now on.



Examples of profiles in Manfred

“They will always have control over their data,” they say from Manfred, which now aspires to be the first online platform in the world that allows users to sync their data with one of your GitHub repositories or manually download it as a JSON file with an open source format.

To safeguard their data, the Dev Story user only has to copy and paste the URL of their profile on the Manfred website, and an application developed by the company will apply web-scrapping on said profile to extract the information in a structured way. This web-scrapping work is only done on user demand, and the code used is available in the company’s GitHub repository.

“This launch is a first step towards enabling anyone to automatically sync their resume across multiple online platforms, without having to replicate their data over and over again.”

Allowing the export/import of all this data in a new CV format —the MAC, which stands for ‘Manfred Awesomic CV’— with aspirations of becoming universal, they intend that users can always have an updated copy of their CV on their machine.

But by making the MAC format open source, they recognize that this will allow the competition to easily import user data from their own platform.

“We assume it. If we really believe that ‘the data belongs to the users’, we have to prove it.”

How you could sync your Manfred profile with your own repository

David Bonilla, CEO of Manfred, has in the public repository of his CV how we can use GitHub to keep our CV updated and synchronize it with our Manfred profile:

Create an empty repository (public or private) in your GitHub account.

If we already have a profile on Manfred (getmanfred.com), we can configure the synchronization within .Settings/Data Management.



