so you can access it

The new Sony console has been with us for almost two years, which is said soon. However, PS5 still does not have a browser like its predecessor, PS4 did… At least that most users know, because the truth is that yes it has. Of course, it is somewhat hidden and you have to do some tricks to be able to use it

In this guide we will tell you and explain how you can access and use the PS5 browser.

How to access the hidden browser of PS5

As we told you before, PS5 does not have direct access to the browser as such. However, the console does incorporate one, although in order to access it we will have to have of a friend to lend Don’t worry, it’s nothing to write home about.

The first thing is to access the menu of our console by pressing the button PS of command.





Once here, we will go to Game Base and we will choose our faithful friend.





Once this is done, we will click on it and begin to write “a message” to it. What we must send you will be a web address, specifically that of Google, this being www.google.es





Once written and sent, we will go to that sent message and see how the address appears “highlighted”





Finally, we press the X button on it and… Voila! A page will open with the console browser. Now we just have to enter what we want in the search engine.