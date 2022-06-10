so you can change their location, pin new shortcuts and more

When working on a PC, it is important to always have as personalized an experience as possible. In the case of Windows 11, a series of really varied customization options are included and one of them focuses on the taskbar which is located by default at the bottom of the desktop. In this, all the applications that you already have open are grouped to be able to switch between them, as well as access to the start menu or even the date and time.

If you want to improve your productivity on a day-to-day basis, it is important to have access to the applications you use most on this taskbar. It is not worth having visually the shortcuts that you never use. But it is also possible that you will find a way to put it to your liking, modifying its location, editing the widgets or the search icons.

Pin an app to the taskbar

As we have previously commented, the main use that can be given to the taskbar is the pinning the shortcuts of different applications that you use on a daily basis. This makes it easy to enter the browser, the file explorer or any other service you need to function in your day to day.

To do so, at first, you will simply have to go to the icon of the application that you already have open. By clicking the right mouse button on it, in the drop-down menu you will be able to click on Pin to taskbar. From that moment, even if you close the application, you will not lose this shortcut





The second way that exists is designed for those accesses you have on the desktop itself. You will have to go to the shortcut icon, click the right mouse button and click on show more optionsand in the second menu that appears you will see the option Pin to taskbar. This is the only way there is, since you can’t drag the icon to the taskbar, although it may seem the most intuitive.





The last option that exists to make this change is through the system configuration. Simply, you will have to go to the Windows icon that appears in the bar and click on All applications in the upper right corner of the popup box. In the new window that will open, you will have to find the application in question that you want to pin and place the cursor on it. Click the right mouse button, hover over Plus and then click on Pin to taskbar.





Change the location of the taskbar

By default, the taskbar is located in the bottom center of the desktop, although there are many people who prefer to have it on the right, left or top. And although Windows 10 this change could be made in a very simple way, in Windows 11 it is more complicated, since changes have to be made in the registry. Although, before entering this part of the system you will have to be very careful, since any modification that is not the one that we comment on in this article can alter the general functioning of the operating system.

To make the change, the first thing you should do is click on the start button and write in the search engine regedit. In the results, you must click on registry editorcausing a new window to open with a large amount of information.





In the Registry Editor, you will have to go to the address line at the top of the window and type the following command that we show you. It is important to eliminate the space that exists between Windows and Current when placing it in the registry, although always keeping the bar that separates them:

Equipo\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows \CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3

Similarly, you will also be able to search manually on the left side where you will find all the records.





In this folder that will have opened, you will have to double click on Settings. A binary code editor window will now open. In this one, you’re going to have to scroll down to the second row of values ​​and then look for the fifth value from the left. By default, you will see the number here 03and in order to get the bar to the top, you’re going to have to change this number to 01. When modifying it, click on Ok at the bottom of the window.





But the edition does not end here. Windows Explorer must be restarted before seeing the change applied. To do this, you will have to open the Task Manager by pressing the key combination Control + Shift + Esc. Next, you will have to click on More details from the bottom of the window. In the entire list, look for the section File Browser. Hover over it with the mouse and press the right button, followed by Finish homework.





From that moment on, you will see how the taskbar is already located at the top of the screen to be able to work without problems. Unfortunately, you cannot place another code to move to the left or right, since you have to use external codes for that.

Change icon alignment

By default, in Windows 11 all icons are completely aligned to the center. This is something that has always been similar to the aesthetics that macOS has. But through the system configuration it will be possible to make changes in this alignment to move all the icons to the left, having a much more classic design with the start button in one of the corners as if it were Windows 10.

To apply this change, you will have to right-click on the Windows Start button. In the dropdown, you will have to click on Setting. In the entire list of customizations, you must go to the fourth grouping titled as Taskbar behaviorand press locate the section Taskbar Alignment. On the right side, click on the box that by default establishes centerand select Left.





Hide the taskbar

Just like in Windows 11, you can hide the bar when you’re not working with it. This way you can get to have a desktop that is much cleaner. To do so, you will simply have to right-click on the Windows start button and click on Setting. In the second behavior block, you will find the option Auto hide the taskbarin which you will simply have to choose to activate it by clicking on the box on the left side.





Modify bar overflow

Seeing this strange name a priori, you may not understand what you are going to customize. But the truth is that it is really common, because if you look to the right of the bar right now, you will see some icons that do not disappear. By default it is in network status (either WiFi or wired) as well as the volume icon. This box is the overflow that is also customizable, since you can have access to many other application icons that can help you.

To make this customization, you simply have to place the cursor on the Windows start button and click on the right button. Then press on Setting. You must go to the block titled Taskbar corner overflow where many different applications will be seen. In this case, you will have to go through each of these and the one that interests you the most will finally mark it with the switch that is on the right side.





Modify bar elements

With Windows 11, Microsoft included by default elements that can be useful in everyday life so that you can have direct access to the search engine, task view, widgets and chat. You may not be interested in having these accesses in sight, since in the end, if you do not use the chat or the widgets, you are not interested in having them always in sight at all. In this case, they must be eliminated through the system configuration.

To do this, you will have to hover over the Windows 11 start icon and by right-clicking on the drop-down menu you will click on Settings. At the top of the settings window will appear the four different elements that we have discussed above. If you don’t use one on a daily basis, you can deactivate it with the switch on the side.