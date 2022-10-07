So you can create a file from the contents of the Windows Clipboard from the Explorer itself

Last week, we reviewed the evolution, during the last four decades, of the screenshot function (and, above all, its saving methods) in Windows and Mac. Nowadays, Windows allows us to paste directly into a writing area (in applications such as Word, Chrome or Teams) the images that we have stored in memory – that is, on the clipboard-…

…but, if all we want is to save that image as a file, we are forced to open an editor, paste the contents of the clipboard and save it. Wouldn’t it be great if, after taking a screenshot, we could go to a Windows Explorer window, press ‘Control+V’, and that image would be saved directly as a *.png? What if you could do the same with texts, saving them in *.txt files?

“Paste as file”

Well, it is possible to do that. We just need to download and install a small ‘open source’ application called ‘Paste Into File’ (“paste into a file”), which we can easily download from GitHub or the Chocolatey package manager. The only requirement is to have previously installed the .NET 4.5 framework or higher.

Use: In fact, technically you don’t need to install it; it is a portable application. But since the first time we install it, it will give us the option to register a new option in the context menu, if we say yes from that moment on, that option will always refer to the path that originally hosted the file. Then try not to do it from the ‘Downloads’ folder (as it happened to me), because if not, deleting it will not make the menu option disappear… it will just stop working.



First run. You don’t have to answer ‘Yes’ to use it… but it makes everything a lot easier.

Once that’s done, we just have to copy the image or text that interests you (you can do the first test from the browser you’re using to read this), and then open the folder you prefer on your hard drive in Explorer, right-click on an empty space in the window, and in the context menu that will appear (in the case of Windows 11, after clicking ‘show more options’) select the ‘Paste into File’ option.

Next, a window like the following will appear, which will allow you to choose name and extension of the file to create:





Remember that the program will choose by default the extension that it considers most suitable for each content (PNG in the case of images and TXT for text), and that it will be up to you to choose that or another from the list; if you choose HTML to save an image it will be up to you (it won’t work, no).

Use 2: There is another tremendously similar (and easier to uninstall) tool called ‘Paste AS File’, but that one only offers a 15-day free trial.