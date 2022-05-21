So you can directly import from Microsoft Excel the data of tables inserted in a PDF file

Excel has for almost two years a function that until then had been one of the most demanded by its users: the option of extract data directly from PDF documentsand import them into Excel documents.

The demand for this particular function was due to the fact that PDF format is the most used by companies and public institutions to disseminate reports, studies and press releaseswhich in many cases contain relevant data arranged in tables…

…Nevertheless, resorting to simple copy and paste in these cases is usually uselesssince the format and order of the data in such tables is not preserved when pasted into another document.

What was needed was a tool capable of interpreting and managing said data as tables and —although professional tools such as Tabula already existed— to be able to perform this task directly from our spreadsheet it was a big step for user comfort.

So we’re going to go over how we can accomplish this in a few steps, because for a lot of people it’s still quite unknown.

next steps

We open a blank Microsoft Excel document, and click on the ‘Data’ tab in the window. After that a new toolbar will appear, the first icon of which opens a drop-down menu. We just have to click on it and follow this path: ‘Get data’ > ‘From a file’ > ‘From PDF’.





The typical Explorer window will open from where we will select the PDF that we want to use as the data source. Once this is done, a message will be displayed indicating that it is ‘establishing a connection’ with the PDF in question and analyzing the data. The duration of this last process can vary depending on the size of the PDF as well as the complexity of the data it contains.

In any case, once this step is completed, a window very similar to the following will appear:





This window shows in its sidebar the possible data sources of the document and, on the right, a preview of them. There will be, at least, as many data sources as there are different tables detected and —as in the case of the example— it may happen that different interpretations of the same data are shown as different sources.

We choose the one that shows the data we are looking for in the most exact way possible (it will almost always require later readjustments, as we will see) and we click on ‘Transform data’.

the continuation, the chosen data will be loaded in a new window of the Power Query Editor, which will allow us an advanced handling of them with respect to the usual Excel options:





We can, if we deem it appropriate, modify the table from this editor (in the following image, for example, we have deleted the two columns of null data). In any case, the important thing is to know the next step: click ‘Close and Save’ to return all this data to the main Excel window:





Once that is done, we will see the data —already formatted— in our usual interface to continue working with them. As we can check, certain aspects (like the extracted headers) still require a little readjustment.





If we compare it with the original, we can see that the data extraction and formatting are not perfect, but in any case there is no doubt that this new function will save us a lot of time Compared to the options we had just a year ago:



Original table of the PDF document used as an example.

A version of this article was published in 2021.