so you can disable it on Windows and Mac

Browsers are one of the most used applications on desktops and smartphones, and at the same time, of those that have the most problems to achieve monetization without resorting to a payment model which practically no user would opt for. This means, for example, that almost the only way Mozilla gets to generate income is to depend on what Google pays for being the default search engine (something that also generates huge amounts of money for Apple).

Another of the things that Mozilla does to obtain income is to insert sponsored shortcuts to websites such as Amazon or eBay when creating a new tab. With Microsoft Edge, the company has also chosen to do this, but with a fundamental difference: it includes the link to a large area without indicating at any time that we are facing an icon that we have in front of us because Microsoft is getting money. And it is not getting money for recommending that website in some way, no, but for setting it among our most visited websites.





It is not intrusive advertising, but it is advertising that does not look like it

To see an example of this sponsored content or advertising we are talking about just open a new tab in Microsoft Edge (We have seen it on both Windows and macOS). In this window we will see the Microsoft logo, a search box that says “Search the Web” to search with Bing, and then a row of items with favicons that collects the webs that we visit the most, and that Microsoft calls “Quick Links”.





The surprise comes when among the most visited we see an icon of “El Corte Inglés”. Something collides, when it comes to a website that you visit little or that you have never visited with this browser. You talk to fellow Webedia and they have exactly the same icon present there. And there is absolutely no trace that your presence in this row was an advertisement or sponsored item.



The pin indicates that the link is fixed, but we have not chosen it.

In fact, it is not only that it appears, but if the cursor passes over the icon, a pushpin icon is displayed that appears to indicate that it is pinned by the user, something that we have not chosen to do, and that we do not see a priori possible in other quick links automatically generated or that we create with the “+” button.

Microsoft does not indicate in the Edge settings any option to stop these sponsored suggestions from appearing, but if we click on the button with the three ellipsis that appears to the right of the El Corte Inglés link, We can eliminate said advertising by clicking on the “Remove” button from the drop-down menu. (Although there is no way to ensure that it will not appear again).

In Firefox, for example, the same is not the case. Although as we said there are custom shortcuts, Mozilla clearly shows the word “sponsored”, as we see in the screenshot below:



Mozilla clearly indicates that we are facing advertising.

In case there are any doubts regarding whether it is advertising or not, we clear them by showing the destination link: https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=13075&awinaffid=696593&clickref=eses-edge-ntp-topsites-curate-ana&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elcorteingles.es%2F . We see that English is part of the link, but the main domain is Awin, an affiliate marketing network. Something that we have clearly never opened the Webedia editors in which we have verified that it appears.

Microsoft knows how to indicate that something is advertising

It can be argued that Edge has always had ads, and it is. But Microsoft usually indicates them in another way. In the content that it shows on that same new tab page, if we scroll down, we will see news, weather information, etc. Among this, we will often see a little green sign that indicates very clearly that what we see is “Advertising”.



Advertisements marked as such on Microsoft Edge.

By using a free browser, we can understand that this type of advertising is shown to us, but what we do not understand so much is that it is done in this way not indicated.