So you can download all the information that Google collects from you and make a backup of your data

Our use of Google can be very extensive, since the company has many services that we use on a daily basis. To make life easier for us, for some time we have had Google Takeout, a tool to backup and download virtually any file that we have stored in any of the Google services.

Google Takeout can come in very handy to download a copy of our images stored in Google Photos, Gmail messages, YouTube data and subscriptions, and a lot of other information. In this article We will show you how easy it is to download our data.

A website where we can download all our information from Google





It’s no surprise that Google collects much of our information when you use its services on any of our devices. However, luckily we can download almost all this information with the help of Google Takeout. To get started, we just have to visit their website.

In order to download all the information first you have to log in with our Google account. Each user has different information, so if you have several accounts you must log in with the one that contains the desired data.

How to download our data using Google Takeout

Once the session is started, we find a long list with all the Google services from which we can download our information. Google Photos, Home, Fit, YouTube, Drive, Gmail, and many more… We have quite a long list, so If you have not entered the web for a specific service, we recommend you take your time. However, we also have the possibility to download all the information in one sitting. We will only have to leave everything selected and go to the next step under the list.





If our intention is to download information only from one site, we can uncheck all the options from the box at the top and check the one that interests us. In the example we have used Google Photos, being able to download all the albums that we have in the cloud or download just one in particular. To do this, we select the Google Photos box and continue with the option of ‘Next step’ under the list.





On this second page we can choose the type of file, frequency, and even the maximum size to divide the files. In this way, we can schedule Google Takeout to make a backup of our files from time to time automatically. In addition, we also have the possibility of downloading the files in .zip or .tgz format.

When the export is ready, we will receive an email in which we can manage the export and download it

Having configured the download, we will only have to select the option of ‘Create export’. After that, Google warns us that, depending on the size of the download and the information, the process can take even days. In any case, when the export is ready, we will receive an email in which we can manage the export and download it. The good thing about it is that we won’t have to wait for a bar to fill up to be able to download our information, but when it’s ready we’ll be notified of it.

At Google Takeout we have the ability to download a large amount of information, including forms and lists in .csv format. Also we have the option to download a record of all our activity on Googlealthough in this case, given the volume of information, the process could take a few days.