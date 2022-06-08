So you can download and convert YouTube videos to MP3 with VLC

It is a fact that VLC has become one of the most used media file players on Windows, Linux, Mac and even Android. It’s not just limited to playing a video or an audio that you have stored locally, but you can also see other interesting functions. It stands out for having a large number of formats available to be able to play different content, or to be able to decode a 0-copy compatible hardware on the GPU.

But in addition to all this, it has a function that may be somewhat unknown to users, and this is the case of any video on YouTube in MP3 format. This means that at any time you will be able to have a video that is on this platform to play it in a format that is practically universal.

Downloading the video with VLC itself

Before converting the video in question to extract the audio, it is important to download the YouTube video you want to work with. This is an operation that can be done with VLC itself without having to resort to other programs or web pages. The first thing you are going to have to do is copy the web address of the video you want to download to the clipboard. Once you have it, open VLC and go to the top toolbar, clicking on Medium. From the dropdown menu, select Open network location….





A new window will open, in which you will simply have to paste the link that you have previously copied to the clipboard. Once done, at the bottom click on play so that the video opens as if it were downloaded to your computer, although in reality you will be watching it as if you were on YouTube.





In the player that opens from VLC, you must go to the toolbar and click on Tools. In the drop-down you must click on Media Information. In the window that opens with numerous data, you will see a large link at the bottom that is where the video is stored locally. You will simply have to copy it and take it to a browser by copying it in the upper address bar.





Once opened in the browser, you must right-click on it and scroll to Save video as…. At this time, the file explorer will open to choose the location of the video after downloading, and what you will need for the next step of extracting audio.





The steps to follow to convert from YouTube to MP3

Once you have downloaded the video, you can start working with it to convert it into audio. To do this, we recommend closing and reopening VLC on your PC. Next, in the upper toolbar, click on Medium. The drop-down that appears, you must go to Convert…. Likewise, it can also be accessed through the keyboard shortcut Control + R.





At the moment, an options box will open. In this, different tabs will appear at the top, and you will have to make sure that it is in File, Archive. On the right side of the window, you will see two buttons, and for this case you will have to click on Add to export the video file that you have previously downloaded in order to work with it, and perform the conversion. Once added, the file path will be displayed in the main box. Next, click on the bottom button. Convert/Save.





In the next box of options, the source to follow will be at the top, which is the one entered previously, and you will have to scroll to the Profile. Open the dropdown and select Audio – MP3, so that only the audio that is counted with the video is saved. Likewise, there are other formats to be able to separate audio and video into different files. Also, if you want to have other options you can click on the wrench icon. In this case you will have at your disposal very varied functions such as the possibility of choose the codec, bit rate, channels and sample rate.





Once the profile has been introduced, and the configuration must be gone in this same window to the destination file bottom bar. Next, click on Browse to select where you want the new MP3 multimedia file to be saved. It is important that in the file explorer that pops up, write a name for the .mp3 that will be generated, otherwise it will not be saved.





The configuration up to here will be completely finished, and it will now go on to press the button Start so that the conversion of the file begins, thus generating the MP3 that you are requesting. As it is a simple audio, the conversion process is really fast and the player will open immediately to be able to listen to it.





Once you have finished, it is important to check that everything has worked correctly. Specifically, you must go to the container folder that you have previously chosen, and look for the generated file. You will simply have to right-click and select preferences. You will be able to see all the data of the multimedia file that you have created, with the type and also the size.