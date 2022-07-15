So you can download any video from the Internet with websites, extensions, programs and browser tools

If you really liked a video you’ve seen online and want to download it to have it on your computer, there are tools that you’re going to discover here, which allow you to download videos from the Internet in a very simple way.





We have already seen how to download videos from YouTube, Facebook and other sites using the terminal on Windows, Linux or Mac; which are the best websites to download videos from YouTube in HD and for free; how you can download and convert YouTube videos to MP3 with VLC; or how to download videos from Facebook and Twitter, among others. Today we go with more general tools that will allow you to download almost any video of the network.

Download videos with browser tools





Chromium-based browsers (such as Google’s Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge) have a trick for you to download videos easily. This trick does not work for Facebook, YouTube or others with many visits (remember that many websites include external videos through YouTube or large platforms and this is the limitation of this option), because they have a protection to avoid the shortcut.

Go into the page where the video you want is and click on Control + Shift + I at the same time. For this, within Firefox, you have to click on Control + Shift + C. When we say uppercase we do not mean the “Caps Lock” button, but the one that offers you an upward arrow to activate capital letters.

In Edge and Chrome too you can use your mouse to go to “Options” and from there to more tools and access Developer Tools.





Either on the right side of the screen or at the bottom, a window with developer tools will open. Access the Network or Red tab, where you will get a list of web elements being loaded. In it, right-click on the elements that are of type (Type) Media or media.

Open in a new window (if it is in English, it will tell you Open in new tab) to open them in another tab. Thus, the video opens without added codes or protections. Right click on that video and select save.

With programs installed

If you’re willing to install something to download videos easily, probably the best tool out there is jDownloader (we’ve already given you tips on how to get the most out of it). Many can promise you to download videos, but the problem is that some may come with malware. This has the disadvantage that it is a heavy tool.

This is one open source platform written entirely in Javadesigned to simplify downloading files from servers like Rapidshare.com or Megaupload.com, not only for users with Premium account but also for free account. To get hold of it, go to the jDownloader website and download it to your computer. First select where it says download and then choose the OS you use.





When you have it on your PC, here we tell you how to download the videos so as not to fill your PC with unnecessary elements. Activate jDownloader and copy the URL of the web where the video you want is located. The program will load the web and show you all the content that you can download. For example, in the case of YouTube videos, in addition to the video, the audio or the cover image will also be uploaded. Click on video and choose the option to Add and Start Downloads.

There is another very good tool for various things and with which you can also download videos from the Internet. It’s VLC Media Player, just not as good as jDownloader because is more limited: you can download videos from YouTube and DailyMotionbut not from Odysee, for example.

Websites to download videos





There are also websites from which you can download videos from the Internet. We will talk about three that are free and they won’t fill your PC with programs you don’t want as can happen with some video download websites.

On the one hand, there is VideoCyborg, without cookies and that allows you to download videos from many different websites and not only from the best known. You need to create a free account to be able to download videos. You go to your mail you accept the registration and enter the web again. Choose the VideoCyborg option and it will take you to this page. You only need to copy the URL of the website where the video you want is located and click on “Download video”.

Another well-known website is YooDownload. In the bar that appears on the cover of the page it talks about convert videos to MP3 but right there you can also use the video download tool. It specifies that it does not download videos from adult content websites (porn and others) and that the most used here are YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Vid.me, Twitter, Instagram, Vine, Soundcloud, among others.

Download videos with browser extensions





Other types of tools created to download videos are browser extensions. In this section we find that one of the most famous tools is DownloadHelper.

It is for Firefox and for Chrome. You just have to get hold of it where it says “Install” and then select the “add” button. As its creators explain, it is an extension that requests permission to write to Firefox’s INNER environment (via APIs) and thus alter the behavior of your browser.

These APIs will ask you for permission for things like reading or writing information you enter on web pages, reading data, or accessing functions of your equipment or even modify the configuration of your browser. In the following image you can see the permissions you give to this extension. There is also a forum with common questions among users.





It is a very complete tool since you can download videos from all these platforms: Youtube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Vimeo, Streamcloud, Vk, Qq, Fc2, Putlocker, NowvideoTwitter, Himado, Cda, Vodlocker, Nicovideo, Filmesonlinegratis, Globo, Vidto, Couchtuner, Openload, Aprovaconcursos, Alluc, Acasadoconcurseiro, among many others that can be viewed at this link.

After installing the extension in your browser, you just have to go to the page with the video you want. Once on the page you have to click on the DownloadHelper icon that has been saved in the upper right part of your browser. and when you press gives you a choice of different sizes and formats where you can download your video: